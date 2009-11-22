Slow Start Produces 30-24 Defeat

"As a defense you have to execute and we didn't do that in the first half," linebacker Joe Staley said. "Sometimes if you dig too deep it's hard to come out in the end. Until we stop digging our own graves so to speak, it's going to be hard on us."

Rodgers' opening 30 minutes was quite different compared to Smith's. But without rhythm on offense initially, Smith rebounded in the second half to finish the game 16-of-33 for 227 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. Because of the nature of the game and the 49ers being in rally mode, Gore only rushed seven times for 59 yards, which included a 46-yard gain on a delayed draw in the first quarter that set up a Joe Nedney field goal.

"In this game you have to be balanced," Smith said. "Good teams are going to take away what they want to and you have to be able to execute in all facets.

"We've got to execute the plays and get ourselves going."

To open the second half, Smith's first pass went for more yards than what he totaled in the entire first half, when he completed a 7-yard pass to tight end Vernon Davis. Davis continued to be more of a weapon in the second half, finishing the game with six catches for 108 yards and his eighth touchdown catch of the season.

Davis drew a lot of attention from the Packers defense, and found himself covered mostly by cornerbacks Charles Woodson and Al Harris. But Davis' 24-yard touchdown grab, the 49ers first score of the fourth quarter, occurred at the expense of rookie outside linebacker Clay Matthews who had Davis in one-on-one coverage.

Just like many of his other over-the-middle touchdown catches, Davis was able to make a leaping grab as Smith's ball found him perfectly in stride before Matthews could turn his head around to make a play on the ball.

Prior to Davis' touchdown, the 49ers offense scored its first points in the second half, when Smith found rookie wide receiver Michael Crabtree 38-yards down the field for his first NFL touchdown reception.

Faced with a third-and-20, Smith launched a deep ball down the left sideline with enough touch to allow Crabtree to out-leap Harris to make a play on the ball.

"I told Alex to throw the ball up and let me make a play," Crabtree said.

Crabtree had arguably his best game of the season, catching four passes for 77 yards, but more importantly in the process, he sparked the 49ers offense with the type of big-play catch he routinely made in college.

Just when things were looking up for the 49ers after a defensive stand, the Packers pinned the 49ers inside their own 1 with a nice job by their punt coverage team. On the 49ers very first play, Smith gave the ball right back to the Packers by throwing an interception to safety Nick Collins.

Smith overthrew Davis, who was adjusting his route while the ball was in flight. It sailed over Davis' unsuspecting head and into the diving arms of Collins.

"I tried to get the ball out quick," Smith recalled. "Vernon was making an adjustment and didn't see the ball go over his head. But whatever gets called we have to make it work."

Following the game's only turnover, the Packers added to their lead with a 1-yard touchdown plunge from running back Ryan Grant making the score 30-10.

It was a costly moment in the game, but not as detrimental than the 49ers slow start to the game.

To further illustrate the team's early struggles, the 49ers allowed points on an opponent's first drive for the first time all season. The defense stiffened up to hold the Packers initially to two Mason Crosby field goals in the Packers first two red zone trips.

But after failing to score from inside the 49ers 20-yard line, Green Bay ended up scoring from 64-yards out, when wide receiver Greg Jennings took a 10-yard pass the rest of the way to the end zone with some impressive yards after the catch.