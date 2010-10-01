Singletary's Notebook: Oct. 1

On the situation with S Michael Lewis and what his status is for Sunday:**"Just that he's not here for personal reasons. I told him to go ahead and do what he has to do. As far as if he will make the trip or not, I'm not sure at this point. It depends on if things get worked out or not. Once again, it's personal reasons and that's on Mike. I don't talk about that. You have to talk to Mike about that."

On whether that means that S Taylor Mays gets more action this week:"It means that you have to wait and see how things work out. You know, Taylor just has to be ready, as he is, every week and if he gets the chance to play a little extra, then great. We'll see how it works out."

On whether you would use a combination of players in the absence of Lewis:"Not sure at this time. Not really sure."

On whether the personal reasons are football related things:"It's personal reasons. I don't want to go into whether its football, whether it's family, I don't want to go into that. Its personal reasons and anything you want to find out about that you're going to have to talk to Mike."

On whether Lewis would be the starter if he were here right now:"I don't want to get into if he were here or not. All I know is that he is not here for personal reasons."

On how big of a loss that is if he is unable to play:"You know what, it's like anything else. We just have to continue to figure it out. In this game, things come up that you're going to have to deal with and you work through."

On whether Mays practicing with the first team today was a situation of him seeing more action or whether S Reggie Smith will get more time over Mays:"The thing is Reggie has been here for 3 years, so Reggie has a good feel for what we're doing. Taylor, in case he has to play, whether it's a sub-situation or base situation, it's just a matter of him knowing as much as he can and we want to get him all the reps that he possibly can."

On how has Mays come along:"I think he's done a good job."

On whether he has made a lot of strides in the pass coverage area:"He's continued to progress. He's done a good job. He's really working hard."

On C Eric Heitmann's status:"He's week-to-week."

On whether Heitmann will start when he comes back or he is capable of being the swing guy on the inside:"You know, we have to work it out. I talked with the coaching staff and we'll make a decision at that time."

On whether having practice at 10:00 am today was a result of the team not coming out right in the 10:00 am start in Kansas City:"Well, you know you have a situation like we have and getting on the road, east coast, all of those things. You try and get the time as close as you can so guys can get that body time."

On what are the common qualities that teams that do well have on the road possess:"I don't know. I hope to become one of them real soon, but I don't know. I couldn't answer that."

On what are the common qualities that teams that do well on the road possess based on your playing days:"You know, sometimes it doesn't matter. My team was different. Every situation is different. You may just have a really dominant team, you go on the road and you kick the crap out of anybody it doesn't matter who you play. Or you just may prepare better than other teams. I really don't know the answer to that so that's why I answered it that way."

On whether he warns his players about keeping composure when playing guys like Chiefs DT Shaun Smith and the incident that happened last week with T Anthony Davis:"You know, I think you just have to be smart in every situation and that's the best you can do."

On what you recall from last year's game against the Falcons:"I guess when I think about last year's team was just that it wasn't a very good experience for us. We had opportunities to do some things early on, we didn't take advantage of them, got the ball and gave it back. It was just a very long day."