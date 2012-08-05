Shout Out

Aug 05, 2012 at 06:11 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

Shout out to Butter Simms for creating a great 49ers experience at our recent Season Ticket Holder event!

Photo_Butter-Simms6.png

He offered a friendly greeting to a family of long-time season ticket holders and took the time to explain all of the great activities they could enjoy. Butter was proactive in looking for ways to make this family's day. When they lost a food ticket, he replaced it, thereby created a winning moment for that family of Faithful. Thanks to Butter and all of the other Playmakers who went above and beyond to make this a special event!

