Shawntae's Camp Diary: Road Food

South Africa is an unbelievably beautiful country. It's just so colorful. And the people were so nice everywhere you went. They were so hospitable. It just felt good. That was really my first time outside the country to relax and just enjoy myself. We went on a safari and the wildlife there was unbelievable. I liked it. And the food was really spicy, and I don't really do the spicy food. It wasn't bad, but I just don't do spicy food. If you like spicy food, that's definitely the place for you.

All this talk of food just got me to thinking about my favorite places to eat back here in the United States. My No. 1 is probably this soul food place in St. Louis called Sweetie Pie's. We always go there when we play the Rams. When we get back to the hotel after our walk through on Saturday morning you literally see everyone outside hopping into cabs heading to this restaurant. It's a real small restaurant, but the food is unbelievable.

There's also this place in North Carolina that I ate at this last offseason that was amazing. I was down there visiting former teammate Marcus Hudson and he took me to this bistro, I can't think of the name right now, but it was great. You get your own chef and they make your food right there in front of you. I also love this seafood place in Harlem, I can't think of the name of it either, but it's great. They have this salmon that they wrap in seaweed which is delicious. I know it sounds weird, but it's great. When the lady was describing it to me, I was like, "You eat seaweed?" I decided to try it though and I'm glad I did. After they wrap the salmon in seaweed they dip it in some batter and they deep fried it. Oh man, it was so good. I never thought I'd be eating seaweed, but I loved it. And, there's another great seafood spot in Half Moon Bay. I just love food. I'm really a fat guy at heart.

I tell you what fans, if you send in some good restaurants from your city I'll try to stop in there when we're on the road and maybe I'll do a little review of them on 49ers.com. Send the names of those restaurants along with the city to the team's Twitter account, @SF_49ers, and I'll see what I can do.

Throughout the first week of training camp, a lot of guys were watching Shark Week on the Discovery Channel when we got back to the hotel. But not me. I'm not a water guy – I can't swim. I've talked about this in my blog before. I told you guys the story of when we had the pool workout and I told strength and conditioning coach Duane Carlisle that I couldn't swim and he didn't believe me. I almost drowned in there. So no Shark Week for me. The show I'm watching right now is Entourage, but I didn't get to see the most recent episode. I missed it and we don't have DVR or anything like that. In fact, we only have about 10 channels in the hotel, and I think four of them are ESPN.

Brit Miller just walked over here and he's talking TV with me right now. Brit's my main man, I call him "Big Neck." We were saying how we're never in the hotel to watch the good shows. He said he watches late-night HBO every night, and that he's seen Terminator: Salvation about five times already.