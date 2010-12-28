Second Look: Arizona Cardinals

Since quarterback Derek Anderson suffered a concussion in a Week 13 loss to St. Louis and rookie Max Hall suffered a season-ending shoulder separation in the same game, the Cardinals have relied on fifth-round pick John Skelton the past three weeks.

Because of the turnover at quarterback, coupled with a struggling running game, the Cardinals offense has been inconsistent to say the least. They rank 31st in rush offense, pass offense and total offense.

Skelton, the first NFL quarterback from Fordham University, is 2-1 in his starts and has completed 46-of-101 passes for 570 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Last week Skelton had his best game against the Dallas Cowboys, engineering a come-from-behind field goal drive to win 27-26 on Christmas night.

At the most crucial junction of the game, he completed a 26-yard pass to Larry Fitzgerald on a fourth-and-15 to keep the game alive. It was also Fitzgerald's first catch of the game, extending his streak of catching a pass in 101 straight games. Fitzgerald has surpasses the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth-consecutive year (1,012), but will likely fall short of the 90-catch benchmark. With 79 catches on the season, he'd need to catch his uniform number's (11) share of passes to make it four-straight 90-catch seasons.

Rookie wideout Andre Roberts led the Cardinals with five catches for 110 yards against Dallas, which included a 74-yard touchdown reception. Roberts saw more playing time than Steve Breaston, who has battled injuries this season to catch 43 passes for 692 yards.

Inconsistent play has also hampered Arizona's ground game. Beanie Wells has never claimed sole possession of the starting running back gig. He's totaled 381 yards on 111 carries, while versatile running back Tim Hightower leads the team with 706 yards on 141 carries. Wells has averaged 3.4 yards per carry and two touchdowns to Hightower's 5.0 average and five-touchdown output.

Paving the way for the running duo has been easier for the Cardinals offensive line then protecting the quarterback. The offensive line has given up 44 sacks on the season which is tied for the third-most allowed by any team in the NFL. To their credit, Arizona's line has fared better in the run game, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, which ranks tied for eighth in the league.