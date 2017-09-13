San Francisco 49ers, Wellstrong Partner to Open Physical Therapy Clinics in Northern California

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday a partnership with Wellstrong medical services to open 49ers-branded physical therapy and sports rehabilitation centers at locations in Northern California. The group has partnered on the opening of the first 49ers Rehab and Performance Physical Therapy Center with Monterey Spine & Joint (MSJ), whose center at 12 Upper Ragsdale Drive in Monterey has been accepting clients since August.

The 49ers and Wellstrong are opening these clinics to provide the general public with access to professional athlete-quality physical therapy and rehabilitative care provided by licensed physicians and therapists. These certified practitioners will have access to the best practices and experience of the athletic training and strength and conditioning professionals from the 49ers, with the opportunity to visit 49ers training camp to learn from the pros.

"We believe there is a large unsatisfied demand for high-quality physical therapy across the state and we see an opportunity to put our partnerships to work for the benefit of communities throughout the region," said Paraag Marathe, 49ers Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "Athletes of all levels – and those whose injuries were not related to athletics – deserve to receive professional level therapy while pursuing their personal lifestyle goals."

Wellstrong, an established medical services management company, is an innovator in medical management services, striving to add-value to its physicians, patients, and outside partners. Wellstrong seeks to partner with organizations that have a similar desire to provide affordable, top-tier medical care.

"We are proud to work with a first-class and innovative organization like the 49ers," said Scott Leggett, Co-founder of Wellstrong. "Their expertise and commitment to the community makes them a perfect partner for working together towards achieving common goals."

The 49ers Rehab and Performance Physical Therapy Center at MSJ brings physical therapy and sports injury rehab to both athletes and non-athletes seeking high quality care in the Monterey area. MSJ is the largest multispecialty musculoskeletal care provider on the Central Coast of California.

"Combining MSJ's outstanding doctors with the world class injury prevention and recovery practices of the 49ers will greatly benefit the Monterey County community," said Chris Meckel, President of Monterey Spine & Joint. "MSJ offers a complete San Francisco 49ers physical therapy experience through our state of the art clinic and exercise gym."

Monterey Spine & Joint (MSJ) provides a comprehensive array of musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care in an environment of caring, concern and medical excellence. MSJ places a strong focus on exceeding patient expectations while treating chronic joint conditions, acute sports injuries, and all other types of musculoskeletal ailments.

"The 49ers have long been committed to positively impacting communities throughout the Bay Area and we see our partnerships in physical therapy and rehabilitation as a natural way for us to extend our positive impact across Northern California," said Al Guido, 49ers President. "We look forward to working with Wellstrong to identify additional locations where the comprehensive services provided by our partners can benefit those communities."