San Francisco 49ers Sign Four Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed the following four free agents:
- DL Alex Barrett
- DL Austin Bryant
- OL Corey Luciano
- DL T.Y. McGill
All of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad.
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed the following four free agents:
All of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad.
The 49ers have signed OL Sebastian Gutierrez, LB Curtis Robinson, DL Spencer Waege and six other free agents.
The 49ers have promoted DL Alex Barrett and DL T.Y. McGill from the practice squad ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
The 49ers have activated LB Curtis Robinson and WR Willie Snead IV from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
The San Francisco 49ers have signed OL Isaac Alarcon to a Reserve/Future contract.
The 49ers have placed DL Clelin Ferrell on the Injured Reserve list, activated S George Odum from IR and activated two players from the practice squad.
The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Austin Bryant to the team's practice squad and released RB Jeremy McNichols.
The 49ers have signed CB Terrance Mitchell and DL Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad and placed two players on the practice squad Injured Reserve list.
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders
The 49ers made multiple roster moves on Wednesday, including the signing of DL Sebastian Joseph-Day and OL Matt Pryor to one-year deals and waiving RB Jeremy McNichols.