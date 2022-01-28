San Francisco 49ers Expand Partnership with Vivid Seats

The San Francisco 49ers and Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) ("Vivid Seats"), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced an expansion and extension to their current partnership.

Vivid Seats has been the Official Fan Travel Experience Partner of the San Francisco 49ers since 2017 and will continue to serve in that capacity. The new multi-year partnership will continue to provide 49ers fans with access to a collection of travel packages throughout the season, available only on the Vivid Seats marketplace.

With the expanded partnership, Vivid Seats will now also serve as the Official Gameday Fan Experience Partner of the San Francisco 49ers providing enhanced gameday fan experiences. Starting next season, Vivid Seats will be the Presenting Partner of Golden Opportunities, the 49ers gameday experience platform that offers 49ers fans the chance to purchase once-in-a-lifetime opportunities at Levi's® Stadium. Such prizes may include meet-and-greets with renowned 49ers legends, playing catch on the Levi's Stadium field after a game, traveling with the team, and other unique experiences only the 49ers and Vivid Seats can offer.

"The Faithful are world-renowned for their passion to watch the 49ers play in person, regardless of whether that's at Levi's Stadium, at an opposing team's home city, or internationally when we have played abroad," said Brent Schoeb, 49ers Chief Revenue Officer. "Vivid Seats always provides a first-rate travel experience for our fans in a manner that will get even better through this expanded relationship with our organization."

"We are proud to continue to serve as an official partner of the San Francisco 49ers and to build on that partnership with such incredible new experiences for fans," said Geoff Lester, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivid Seats. "Our mission is focused on enabling memorable experiences and becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events they love. We look forward to working closely with the 49ers to give our customers and their fans a great gameday experience at Levi's Stadium and on the road."

The San Francisco 49ers and Vivid Seats are celebrating this new relationship and commemorating the 49ers appearance in this weekend's NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams by offering 49ers fans the opportunity to win a $1,000 gift card to Vivid Seats. Fans can enter the playoff sweepstakes by following the 49ers on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, or can enter here between now and January 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. PT. Vivid Seats is an Associate Sponsor of the San Francisco 49ers playoff run this season.