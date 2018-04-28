San Francisco 49ers Draft Washington WR Dante Pettis

"He's mostly a slot receiver and an outstanding punt returner," Mike Mayock said on the NFL Network's broadcast.

"He's cat-like quick," added Daniel Jeremiah.

It will be intriguing to see how the 49ers plan on deploying Pettis. Trent Taylor had a nice rookie season, both as a punt returner and a slot receiver. Pettis came to 49ers headquarters on an official visit, so he clearly left a lasting impression. He has experience split wide as well as the slot. His ability to take the top off of a defense is what sets him apart from most pure slot receivers.