San Francisco 49ers 2015 Training Camp Practice Schedule Announced

The schedule for the 2015 San Francisco 49ers training camp, presented by SAP, has been released.
The first of 11 camp sessions takes place on Saturday, Aug. 1. Following the Charlie Wedemeyer High School All-Star Game at 4:30 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium, the 49ers will have their first practice session at 7 p.m. from inside of their home venue.
Three days later, Jim Tomsula will lead his first padded-practice as 49ers head coach on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The late-practice theme continues throughout camp with 10 of the 11 sessions starting at 4:15 p.m. or later. The team's Aug. 9 camp practice at Levi's® Stadium is open to the public by way of a random drawing.
Training camp officially concludes on Thursday, Aug. 13, which is two days before San Francisco opens up preseason play with a 5 p.m. PT road matchup against the Houston Texans.
Keep it locked on the 49ers official mobile app and 49ers.com throughout the month of August for daily training camp updates and live programming.