 Skip to main content
Advertising

San Francisco 49ers 2015 Training Camp Practice Schedule Announced

Jul 27, 2015 at 05:36 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

Colin Kaepernick at Training Camp over the Years

The signal-caller has been a standout in camp since being selected in the second round of the 2011 draft.

No Title
1 / 40
No Title
2 / 40
No Title
3 / 40
No Title
4 / 40
No Title
5 / 40
No Title
6 / 40
No Title
7 / 40
No Title
8 / 40
No Title
9 / 40
No Title
10 / 40
No Title
11 / 40
No Title
12 / 40
No Title
13 / 40
No Title
14 / 40
No Title
15 / 40
No Title
16 / 40
No Title
17 / 40
No Title
18 / 40
No Title
19 / 40
No Title
20 / 40
No Title
21 / 40
No Title
22 / 40
No Title
23 / 40
No Title
24 / 40
No Title
25 / 40
No Title
26 / 40
No Title
27 / 40
No Title
28 / 40
No Title
29 / 40
No Title
30 / 40
No Title
31 / 40
No Title
32 / 40
No Title
33 / 40
No Title
34 / 40
No Title
35 / 40
No Title
36 / 40
No Title
37 / 40
No Title
38 / 40
No Title
39 / 40
No Title
40 / 40
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The schedule for the 2015 San Francisco 49ers training camp, presented by SAP, has been released.

The first of 11 camp sessions takes place on Saturday, Aug. 1. Following the Charlie Wedemeyer High School All-Star Game at 4:30 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium, the 49ers will have their first practice session at 7 p.m. from inside of their home venue.

Three days later, Jim Tomsula will lead his first padded-practice as 49ers head coach on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The late-practice theme continues throughout camp with 10 of the 11 sessions starting at 4:15 p.m. or later. The team's Aug. 9 camp practice at Levi's® Stadium is open to the public by way of a random drawing.

Training camp officially concludes on Thursday, Aug. 13, which is two days before San Francisco opens up preseason play with a 5 p.m. PT road matchup against the Houston Texans.

Keep it locked on the 49ers official mobile app and 49ers.com throughout the month of August for daily training camp updates and live programming.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Front Office Promotions, Aiyuk Insight; 4 Takeaways From John Lynch

San Francisco 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch discussed front office promotions, free agency options for players and the defensive coordinator search.
news

John Lynch Habla Durante el Combine Sobre la Preparación de los 49ers Para el Draft

El presidente de operaciones de football y gerente general de los San Francisco 49ers, John Lynch, habló sobre lo que el equipo buscará en el draft de la NFL.
news

Off the Field: Greenlaw Reveals Hilarious Kyle Shanahan Combine Story 😂

At the NFL Scouting Combine, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was mistakenly convinced that head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers had no intention of drafting him.
news

Morning Report: Look Back at Current 49ers at the NFL Combine 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising