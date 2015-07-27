San Francisco 49ers 2015 Training Camp Practice Schedule Announced

The schedule for the 2015 San Francisco 49ers training camp, presented by SAP, has been released.

The first of 11 camp sessions takes place on Saturday, Aug. 1. Following the Charlie Wedemeyer High School All-Star Game at 4:30 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium, the 49ers will have their first practice session at 7 p.m. from inside of their home venue.

Three days later, Jim Tomsula will lead his first padded-practice as 49ers head coach on Tuesday, Aug. 4.