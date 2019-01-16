2019 Senior Bowl: Photos of the South Team Roster

View the photos of the prospects that Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers coaching staff will coach on the South Roster at the 2019 Senior Bowl.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
We now know the entire South Team roster at the 2019 Senior Bowl that will be coached by the San Francisco 49ers. The one disappointment is that expected top-five pick Josh Allen has bowed out of the week in Mobile, Ala. The Kentucky pass rusher has opted to prep for the NFL Combine instead.

There are still several intriguing names on the roster. Check out the full list broken down by position below.

QUARTERBACKS

Will Grier, West Virginia

2018 stats: 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Gardner Minshew II, Washington State

2018 stats: 4,776 yards, 38 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

2018 stats: 2,794 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

2018 Stats: 3,183 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Tyree Jackson, Buffalo (late addition)

2018 Stats: 3,131 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyre Brady, Marshall

2018 stats: 71 receptions, 1002 yards and nine touchdowns.

Travis Fulgham, Old Dominion

2018 stats: 63 receptions, 1083 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jalen Hurd, Baylor

2018 stats: 69 receptions, 946 yards and four touchdowns.

Hunter Renfrow, Clemson

2018 stats: 49 receptions, 544 yards and one touchdown.

Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

2018 stats: 62 receptions, 882 yards and 11 touchdowns.

David Sills V, West Virginia

2018 stats: 65 receptions, 986 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Jaylen Smith, Louisville

2018 stats: 36 receptions, 550 yards and one touchdown.

Anthony Johnson, Buffalo (moved from North Team)

2018 stats: 57 receptions, 1,011 yards and 11 touchdowns.

RUNNING BACKS

Bruce Anderson, North Dakota State

2018 stats: 124 carries, 924 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ryquell Armstead, Temple

2018 stats: 210 carries, 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Trevon Wesco, West Virginia

2018 stats: 26 carries, 366 yards and one touchdown.

TIGHT ENDS

Foster Moreau, LSU

2018 stats: 22 receptions, 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Josh Oliver, San Jose State

2018 stats: 56 receptions, 709 yards and four touchdowns.

Dax Raymond, Utah State

2018 stats: 27 receptions, 345 yards and two touchdowns.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

BJ Autry, Jacksonville State

Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia

Dennis Daley, South Carolina

Andre Dillard, Washington State

Tytus Howard, Alabama State

Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State

Javon Patterson, Ole Miss

Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

Ben Powers, Oklahoma

LINEBACKERS

Otaro Alaka, Texas A&M

2018 stats: 79 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Deshaun Davis, Auburn

2018 stats: 112 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State

2018 stats: 101 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

David Long Jr., West Virginia

2018 stats: 108 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Bobby Okereke, Stanford

2018 stats: 94 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

D'Andre Walker, Georgia

2018 stats: 45 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

2018 stats: 99 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and five passes defended.

Mike Edwards, Kentucky

2018 stats: 82 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one touchdown and six passes defended.

Jaquan Johnson, Miami

2018 stats: 92 total tackles, two interceptions and one pass defended.

Isaiah Johnson, Houston

2018 stats: 66 total tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended.

Lonnie Johnson Jr., Kentucky

2018 stats: 23 total tackles, one interception and four passes defended.

Sheldrick Redwine, Miami

2018 stats: 64 total tackles, three sacks, three interceptions and two passes defended.

Juan Thornhill, Virginia

2018 stats: 98 total tackles, six interceptions and seven passes defended.

Darius West, Kentucky

2018 stats: 86 total tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended.

Khari Willis, Michigan State

2018 stats: 77 total tackles, one interceptions and seven passes defended.

Rock Ya-Sin, Temple

2018 stats: 47 total tackles, two interceptions and 12 passes defended.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Dontavius Russell, Auburn

2018 stats: 36 total tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Gerald Willis III, Miami

2018 stats: 59 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

2018 stats: 52 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M

2018 stats: 51 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Anthony Nelson, Iowa

2018 stats: 45 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

Carl Granderson, Wyoming

2018 stats: 40 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech

2018 stats: 65 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.

Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia

2018 stats: 56 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

2018 stats: 53 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion

2018 stats: 58 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Cole Tracy, LSU

2018 stats: 29-of-33 on field goals and 42-of-42 on extra points.

P Jake Bailey, Stanford

2018 stats: 44-yard average on 68 punts.

LS Nick Moore, Georgia

