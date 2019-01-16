View the photos of the prospects that Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers coaching staff will coach on the South Roster at the 2019 Senior Bowl.
We now know the entire South Team roster at the 2019 Senior Bowl that will be coached by the San Francisco 49ers. The one disappointment is that expected top-five pick Josh Allen has bowed out of the week in Mobile, Ala. The Kentucky pass rusher has opted to prep for the NFL Combine instead.
There are still several intriguing names on the roster. Check out the full list broken down by position below.
QUARTERBACKS
Will Grier, West Virginia
2018 stats: 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Gardner Minshew II, Washington State
2018 stats: 4,776 yards, 38 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
2018 stats: 2,794 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
2018 Stats: 3,183 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
Tyree Jackson, Buffalo (late addition)
2018 Stats: 3,131 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tyre Brady, Marshall
2018 stats: 71 receptions, 1002 yards and nine touchdowns.
Travis Fulgham, Old Dominion
2018 stats: 63 receptions, 1083 yards and nine touchdowns.
Jalen Hurd, Baylor
2018 stats: 69 receptions, 946 yards and four touchdowns.
Hunter Renfrow, Clemson
2018 stats: 49 receptions, 544 yards and one touchdown.
Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
2018 stats: 62 receptions, 882 yards and 11 touchdowns.
David Sills V, West Virginia
2018 stats: 65 receptions, 986 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Jaylen Smith, Louisville
2018 stats: 36 receptions, 550 yards and one touchdown.
Anthony Johnson, Buffalo (moved from North Team)
2018 stats: 57 receptions, 1,011 yards and 11 touchdowns.
RUNNING BACKS
Bruce Anderson, North Dakota State
2018 stats: 124 carries, 924 yards and nine touchdowns.
Ryquell Armstead, Temple
2018 stats: 210 carries, 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Trevon Wesco, West Virginia
2018 stats: 26 carries, 366 yards and one touchdown.
TIGHT ENDS
Foster Moreau, LSU
2018 stats: 22 receptions, 272 yards and two touchdowns.
Josh Oliver, San Jose State
2018 stats: 56 receptions, 709 yards and four touchdowns.
Dax Raymond, Utah State
2018 stats: 27 receptions, 345 yards and two touchdowns.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
BJ Autry, Jacksonville State
Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
Dennis Daley, South Carolina
Andre Dillard, Washington State
Tytus Howard, Alabama State
Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
Javon Patterson, Ole Miss
Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
Ben Powers, Oklahoma
LINEBACKERS
Otaro Alaka, Texas A&M
2018 stats: 79 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Deshaun Davis, Auburn
2018 stats: 112 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
2018 stats: 101 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
David Long Jr., West Virginia
2018 stats: 108 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Bobby Okereke, Stanford
2018 stats: 94 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
D'Andre Walker, Georgia
2018 stats: 45 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
2018 stats: 99 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and five passes defended.
Mike Edwards, Kentucky
2018 stats: 82 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one touchdown and six passes defended.
Jaquan Johnson, Miami
2018 stats: 92 total tackles, two interceptions and one pass defended.
Isaiah Johnson, Houston
2018 stats: 66 total tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended.
Lonnie Johnson Jr., Kentucky
2018 stats: 23 total tackles, one interception and four passes defended.
Sheldrick Redwine, Miami
2018 stats: 64 total tackles, three sacks, three interceptions and two passes defended.
Juan Thornhill, Virginia
2018 stats: 98 total tackles, six interceptions and seven passes defended.
Darius West, Kentucky
2018 stats: 86 total tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended.
Khari Willis, Michigan State
2018 stats: 77 total tackles, one interceptions and seven passes defended.
Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
2018 stats: 47 total tackles, two interceptions and 12 passes defended.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Dontavius Russell, Auburn
2018 stats: 36 total tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Gerald Willis III, Miami
2018 stats: 59 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
2018 stats: 52 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.
Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M
2018 stats: 51 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Anthony Nelson, Iowa
2018 stats: 45 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.
Carl Granderson, Wyoming
2018 stats: 40 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech
2018 stats: 65 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.
Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
2018 stats: 56 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
2018 stats: 53 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion
2018 stats: 58 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Cole Tracy, LSU
2018 stats: 29-of-33 on field goals and 42-of-42 on extra points.
P Jake Bailey, Stanford
2018 stats: 44-yard average on 68 punts.
LS Nick Moore, Georgia