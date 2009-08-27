Rossum and 49ers Donate to Bay Area Youth

Rossum has always been an advocate for eating healthy and helping to fight the alarming numbers of child obesity in our society.

"It is something I have been doing since 2003, getting kids involved in active and healthy lifestyles involving exercise and eating healthy foods. When I came to San Francisco, I wanted to continue the legacy I was trying to leave after football. When I heard about Revolution Foods and what they were doing, I figured it would be a perfect fit for another organization I am involved in, Professional Athletes Council."

Rossum co-founded the Professional Athletes Council (PAC) in 2006 with NBA star Jerry Stackhouse to use their position as role-models and influential community leaders to help reverse the rising rates of youth obesity.

In addition to Rossum, the entire 49ers secondary, including CB Nate Clements, CB Dre´ Bly, CB Marcus Hudson, CB Tarell Brown, S Mark Roman, S Curtis Taylor, S Reggie Smith, S Michael Lewis, CB Eric Green, CB Jahi Word-Daniels, CB Shawntae Spencer, S Dashon Goldson, CB Carlos Thomas, CB Terrail Lambert, along with WR Isaac Bruce, TE Vernon Davis, RB Frank Gore, RB Michael Robinson, LB Takeo Spikes, FB Moran Norris, WR Josh Morgan and TE Delanie Walker, combined forces for the donation to Revolution Foods to help the underprivileged youth in the Bay Area.