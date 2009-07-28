Rookies, Quarterbacks and Others Report to Camp

A select number of players reported to 49ers headquarters for training camp on Tuesday. Rookies, quarterbacks and players coming off injury were the first to arrive. The rest of the team will report on Thursday, with practice set to begin early Saturday morning.

Having the players report a couple of days prior to the first practice is something first-year head coach Mike Singletary strongly advocates.

"When we hit the field, we are going to be ready to go," he said in a press conference with the Bay Area media. "But right now, I think it's really important for us to really get to know each other.

"I want to make sure that the players understand their roles. I want to make sure the coaches understand their roles. I think it's important for us to really take some time to get to know each other because when we are out here, that is all we have and we are going forward with that."

As of now, Singletary has not yet decided which quarterback will lead the team going forward.

With Tuesday signaling the arrival of both Shaun Hill and Alex Smith, Singletary fielded several questions on the status of the quarterback competition.

"The only thing that I'll say about the quarterback situation is I'm very excited to have the situation we have," Singletary said with intent. "We've got a guy (Hill), who has come off the bench and won some football games. (And) We've got a guy (Smith) who, really in my mind, hasn't had the right opportunity to excel and find out how good he can be."

Singletary said the two signal callers would continue to work at becoming the starter and that the coaching staff will do everything in their power to make sure that the right decision is made at the right time.

For both Hill and Smith, the competition will officially begin on Saturday.

"It's going to be a tough one. I know that," Hill said of what he expects out of training camp this go-around. "I'm expecting this team to improve quite a bit from now until we step on the field for the first game."

Like Hill, Smith has similar expectations.

"I can only guess what it's going to be like. I imagine that it's going to be pretty physical," he said. "I think that we're going to have the pads on a lot and we're going to be hitting a lot. I kind of imagine a pretty physical and mentally tough camp."

Those predictions sound about right. At one point of his press conference, Singletary even said his team's practices will be "challenging."

The notoriously intense Hall of Famer isn't concerned that other teams have already begun practicing.

"They are probably trying to get out there today, but I guarantee you, we are going to get all the work that we need."