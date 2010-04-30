Rookies Follow Veteran's Example

Needless to say the rookies will be hitting the playbooks hard before Saturday, as they prepare for day of their first, double-day, NFL minicamp. Based on what they've heard from their head coach, the newcomers will be ready for Saturday's first of two practices.

"I already told them this morning. This is going to be the most competitive camp that we've had," Singletary said. "It's going to be all about competition. I told them when they look around the room, it's going to be 53 guys that make this team and everybody that's in this room has a chance to make the team, if they can understand the opportunity at hand. They just need to come out and compete every day and understand what we are trying to do here as a championship team in the making. They have to come out here every day and just make the most of it."