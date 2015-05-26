Rookie QB Dylan Thompson Relishes Opportunity to Learn from Colin Kaepernick

Thompson was understandably disappointed to go undrafted, but that initial feeling soon went away when he signed with the 49ers.

"You're sitting there wondering, 'Am I going to get drafted or not?' You don't really know," Thompson said on Thursday after completing the team's first week of OTAs. "Early on in the process though, I got to talk with (quaterbacks) coach (Steve) Logan and thought this was a great place to learn. And that's the way it worked out. I'm thankful to be here."

Part of the reason Thompson chose San Francisco over other suitors was because of Kaepernick and Gabbert. The rookie wanted the chance to grow under two established NFL quarterbacks.

"Kap and Blaine are really smart guys," Thompson said. "They've been here, and they do things the right way. I appreciate them shedding light on things for me. I'm just trying to learn something new every single day. ... If it's 10 reps a day, I'm just trying to make those 10 reps the best I can.

"That's the type of situation I wanted to come into if I did end up in free agency."

Of course, it didn't hurt that three of Thompson's offensive weapons from South Carolina were also on the 49ers roster. The quarterback has reunited with his running back, Mike Davis, tight end, Busta Anderson and wide receiver, Bruce Ellington. In January of 2013, Thompson and Ellington hooked up for a game-winning 32-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left to defeat Michigan in the Outback Bowl.