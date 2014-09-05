Ronnie Lott: 49ers Have to 'Get over the Hump'

Roman acknowledged his desire to get both 'backs involved, but he intends to roll with whoever is playing the best at any given time.

"That's a tough one because Frank doesn't want to come off the field," Roman said. "He's a team guy and he's been on a really good plan this summer. We'll just see how it goes because once the game starts, we're going to do whatever it takes to win the game. At the same time, you don't want to wear out a particular player. We just got to work together on that.

"If somebody's hot, we've got to stay with the hot hand and try to have a plan ahead of time, though, to where we can utilize each player in a specific manner. Things change in the course of a game, so we'll see how that goes."

Crystal Ball

The last time the 49ers and the Cowboys met, Dallas quarterback Tony Romo made a bold prediction.

Before and after the game – a 27-24 overtime loss for San Francisco – the signal-caller told people that the 49ers looked ready to compete in the playoffs.

Remember, this was during the team's eight-year postseason drought from 2003 to '10. In the time since, the 49ers have won a conference championship and a pair of division titles.

"I just go off what I see," Romo said. "At the time, it was before they made their run. This game is won in the trenches over and over again. I think over the last few years you've seen how dominant San Francisco has been in that regard."

The Vault