Ronald Curry Evaluates 49ers Wide Receivers

"I think he is a lead by example type of guy," Curry said. "He just goes out there and performs. He's a perfectionist at his craft, and he hates to make mistakes. He's a pro. He expects perfection, he chases it and he wants to be the best. That's good to see because he's God-gifted, and the sky's the limit for him."

A more under-the-radar signing was Simpson. After running into off-field trouble, the 6-foot-2 receiver missed the entire 2014 season. Like Smith, Simpson brings top-end speed to the 49ers receiving corps. Simpson's career-long reception went for 84 yards.

"That's Jerome. We mess with him and tell him that he only has one speed and that's full speed. He can't even jog slow," Curry said. "He's a good guy to watch work. It's good for the young guys to sit back and watch how he works. He brings some athleticism to the team. It will be great to see how he translates from practice to OTAs to minicamp to preseason to the games."

Simpson was a standout during OTAs and minicamp, making highlight plays on a near-daily basis.

"He was able to get his body where it needed to be before we started practicing," Curry said. "They came in and conditioned and worked out for two weeks. Then we got on the field without anyone out there. We called it 'Class on the grass.'

"Once we got ramped up, his body was back to where everyone else was. He's a guy that's naturally built, flexible, stringy - those things that he's not going to lose. His bounce-back is a lot different than anyone else that was going to miss a year."