Robert Saleh Motivating 49ers Defense by Charting 'Loafs'

Saleh will call out "loafs" in front of the entire team while going through practice film. Did you not run to the ball on a play? That's a loaf. Did you get knocked off your feet? That's a loaf. Were you unable to shed a block? That's a loaf. No player is immune to mistakes, but there's a universal understanding that you don't want to be atop the "loaf chart".

"It makes guys work harder because everyone is watching," said third-year linebacker Eli Harold. "Everyone has a target on their back."

The scrutiny in the meeting room translates into juice on the practice field. Anytime a 49ers running back carries the football, all 11 on defense are seen trying to pry the ball free. When a ball gets tipped or overthrown, the entire defensive sideline starts hollering for an interception.

Such energy fits Saleh's mantra of "all gas, no brakes." He took things a step further at last week's "State of the Franchise" event when he told 49ers season ticket holders that he expects his defense to play with "extreme violence" (within the confines of the rules, obviously).

"If (an opponent) is thinking about our violence on Wednesday, I feel like we're ahead of the game," Saleh said.

From a player's perspective, how could that not make you want to dial it up? The common football cliché is "be the hammer, not the nail". Saleh is asking his group to be a collective wrecking ball.