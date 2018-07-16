Robert Saleh is Bullish on the 49ers Pass Rush in 2018

Buckner led the NFL in quarterback hits last season but managed just three sacks. A combination of constant double teams and limited help from edge rushers contributed to that low sack total. So while Buckner expects himself to be a half-second faster in 2018, he'll still need guys like Attaochu, Cassius Marsh, Solomon Thomas and Arik Armstead to take a step forward as well.

"Buckner is an animal, man," Saleh said. "He's very disruptive. He's up there with all the best in the league. He'll get better this year because our overall organization in how we operate up front will be better."

The 49ers success on the defensive front will largely hinge on a pair of former first-round picks: Armstead and Thomas. Thomas tallied three sacks as a rookie, but the bulk of his production came against the run. Armstead has struggled to stay healthy during his three NFL seasons. Saleh and Kyle Shanahan have each noted that Armstead was having his best game before breaking his hand against the Washington Redskins in Week 6. San Francisco doubled down in their belief of Armstead by picking up his fifth-year option for 2019.