Robbie Gould Throws Out First Pitch at Wrigley Field

View the top images of the special teams unit during the 49ers offseason program.
Entering his 13th NFL season, San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould knows how to utilize the summer break between minicamp and training camp. Gould and his family are spending some time in Chicago, Ill., where his professional career began.
Gould spent 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears and is the owner of many Bears records including most career points (1,207), field goals made (276) and longest field goal (58 yards). Gould spent half of the 2016 season with the New York Giants before signing with the 49ers as a free agent this offseason.
On Wednesday, Gould threw out the first pitch and lead the seventh inning stretch at Wrigley Field during a Chicago Cubs home game.
Take a look at the highlights of Gould's day at the ballpark via social media.