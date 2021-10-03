Robbie Gould Questionable to Return vs. Seahawks

The 49ers will take on the Seattle Seahawks without kicker Robbie Gould. Gould suffered a groin injury in pregame warmups and has been ruled questionable to return.
Punter Mitch Wishnowsky is the next man up to receive reps in Gould's absence. Through the first half, Wishnowsky connected on an extra point, however, he missed a 41-yard field goal that would have extended San Francisco's lead to 10.
It's likely with Gould out, Kyle Shanahan may opt to be more aggressive on San Francisco's approach on offense.