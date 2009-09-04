Road to the Roster: OLB Diyral Briggs

Every year 80 players are allowed to be on NFL rosters at the start of training camp and the goal for everyone is to earn their way onto the final 53. Throughout camp, 49ers.com will highlight some of our newcomers and their Road to the Roster. Here's the fifth installment of our Road to the Roster series with 49ers outside linebacker Diyral Briggs.

It's hard enough to make a big impression when you're an undrafted rookie vying for playing time in training camp.

But on two different occasions, undrafted rookie Diyral Briggs' name was said by Takeo Spikes and Joe Staley when they were asked by the media which young player had impressed them the most in camp.

"To me, that's an honor," Briggs said. "The two of those guys noticing me, makes me know that I'm doing my job."

The support from Spikes was especially meaningful to Briggs. Being a native of Cincinnati, Briggs grew up watching Spikes while he was playing with the Bengals.

"A guy like Takeo, I used to watch him play and now it's great that I'm able to play next to him," Briggs said. "For these guys to mention me, it makes me feel great. It makes me want to keep going a lot harder."

Briggs will have one final opportunity this preseason to impress Spikes, Willis, but more importantly the 49ers coaching staff. After Friday's game against the San Diego Chargers, the rosters will be reduced to the final 53.