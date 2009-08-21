Road to the Roster: G Kyle Howard

With game one behind him, Howard will look to concentrate all of his efforts to impress his coaches.

Part of what made the 49ers notice Howard in the first place was his ability to be a versatile player on the offensive line. In college, he started at either guard or tackle for three straight years. Howard's ability to play both inside and outside is a quality many NFL teams look for and could potentially give him an edge on making the 49ers 53-man roster.

"It's valuable for any player to be able to play multiple positions," Howard said. "I was fortunate enough to do that in college. That made me more attractive."

While his versatility may have gotten Howard to this level, he is very cognizant of what he needs to work on in the effort to make the squad.

"In college you can kind of get away with your technique not being perfect because you're quicker and stronger than most of the guys who you face," Howard said. "But here, everyone's fast, everyone's quick, and everyone's so strong your technique is at a premium if you're going to win."

Regardless of his strengths and weaknesses, Howard has been sure to embrace every minute of his NFL experience.

With a very high percentage of his waking hours spent with teammates, there has been plenty of time to bond. The rookies in particular have become close. Howard recalled a specific bowling experience the group took during OTAs this offseason where the group was able to gel.

"I think that [Scott] McKillop put together the best game," Howard said reflecting on the event. "I think I had a pretty good game, but our team ended up losing."

Luckily, that was not the result Howard encountered when the real games were played.

Up until that first win against Denver, his most memorable game had been in college when his Wyoming team travelled to play at the University of Tennessee in front of 100,000 fans. The Cowboys pulled off the amazing upset, ruining the SEC perennial power's homecoming by a score of 13-7.

That win stuck with Howard as perhaps a reminder that difficult odds can be beaten.

As he strives to crack the 49ers regular season roster, he will continue with the mentality that has gotten him this far in this football career.

"I'm just worried about being a better player tomorrow than I was today."