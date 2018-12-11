Richard Sherman: There Was a lot of Enthusiasm in Trying to Get This Game for Tony York

Week 14 marked a bittersweet victory for the San Francisco 49ers. George Kittle stole the headlines with a dominant 210-yard, one-touchdown performance. Meanwhile, San Francisco's defense managed to shutout the Denver Broncos in the first half en route to the team's 20-14 win.

Following the victory, head coach Kyle Shanahan dedicated Sunday's victory to the late Tony York, who passed away over the weekend. Tony was the youngest son of team owners Denise DeBartolo York and Dr. John York and brother of CEO Jed York.

Here's what the 49ers locker room had to say following the emotional victory over the Broncos.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on the memory of Tony York:

"(I) just wanted to say, everyone knows the tragic stuff we dealt with yesterday, losing Tony York. This game was definitely for him. Getting to know the Yorks the last two years, the one thing that was so apparent to me about Tony, the times I've been around him, he was the biggest Niners fan out of any of them and really out of anyone I've been around since I've been in San Fran. Yeah, he is an owner, but just the true fan he was for the Niners always was so fun to watch. That's what was so cool about him. For us to have a win today with what happened to him yesterday, it means a ton. I know it means a lot to the York family. He was a special person who will be missed a lot. Prayers are with all the Yorks today. Jed was able to come and we just had a special moment with him in the locker room. I know his parents weren't and we're there with them and I hope everyone's prayers are for them."

Shanahan on Kittle's success on offense against the Broncos:

"We always try to call Kittle's number, but it depends what the coverages are. They played a ton of man coverage and he definitely beat the guy who was covering him. Nick (Mullens) made some good throws that got him some good yards after the catch. But, I wish I called his number more in the second half though."

Shanahan on the 49ers difficulties moving the ball in the second half:

"They are a good team. They played a ton of man coverage, so they didn't change too much up. Couldn't get our run game going. They got good edge players and very big, stout inside players. Couldn't create enough space in that. I didn't study the stats or anything, but when you don't run the ball very well and you do bad on third down, which I believe we really struggled on third down in the second half, you're not going to stay out there long."

Shanahan on the improvements of the 49ers front seven from the week prior: