Richard Sherman, 10 Other 49ers Unlikely to Play vs. Texans

Teams aren't required to designate a list of players as "inactives" during the preseason, but the San Francisco 49ers have still announced 11 players who are unlikely to play Saturday night against the Houston Texans.

Sherman is expected to go through warmups with the rest of the team but will likely call it a day from there. Several of these players should return to full practice next week with a chance to play in the third week of the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts.