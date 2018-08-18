Richard Sherman, 10 Other 49ers Unlikely to Play vs. Texans

Aug 18, 2018 at 03:50 PM

Pregame Photos: 49ers at Texans (Preseason Week 2)

Check out pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers second preseason game against the Houston Texans from NRG Stadium.

DB Adrian Colbert
1 / 37

DB Adrian Colbert

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2 / 37

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

CB Ahkello Witherspoon
3 / 37

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

RB Alfred Morris
4 / 37

RB Alfred Morris

TE Ross Dwelley
5 / 37

TE Ross Dwelley

CB K'Waun Williams
6 / 37

CB K'Waun Williams

P Bradley Pinion
7 / 37

P Bradley Pinion

DL Jeremiah Attaochu
8 / 37

DL Jeremiah Attaochu

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
9 / 37

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

G Joshua Garnett
10 / 37

G Joshua Garnett

DB Tyvis Powell
11 / 37

DB Tyvis Powell

DL DeForest Buckner
12 / 37

DL DeForest Buckner

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
13 / 37

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

OL Laken Tomlinson
14 / 37

OL Laken Tomlinson

RB Raheem Mostert
15 / 37

RB Raheem Mostert

WR Richie James Jr.
16 / 37

WR Richie James Jr.

DL Cassius Marsh
17 / 37

DL Cassius Marsh

WR Kendrick Bourne
18 / 37

WR Kendrick Bourne

TE Garrett Celek
19 / 37

TE Garrett Celek

DL Jeremiah Attaochu
20 / 37

DL Jeremiah Attaochu

TE Cole Hikutini
21 / 37

TE Cole Hikutini

WR Trent Taylor
22 / 37

WR Trent Taylor

RB Matt Breida and RB Jerick McKinnon
23 / 37

RB Matt Breida and RB Jerick McKinnon

DB Greg Mabin
24 / 37

DB Greg Mabin

TE Garrett Celek
25 / 37

TE Garrett Celek

WR Pierre Garçon
26 / 37

WR Pierre Garçon

LS/TE Kyle Nelson
27 / 37

LS/TE Kyle Nelson

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
28 / 37

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

P Bradley Pinion
29 / 37

P Bradley Pinion

WR Victor Bolden Jr.
30 / 37

WR Victor Bolden Jr.

2018 49ers
31 / 37

2018 49ers

49ers Faithful
32 / 37

49ers Faithful

2018 49ers
33 / 37

2018 49ers

2018 49ers
34 / 37

2018 49ers

CB Richard Sherman
35 / 37

CB Richard Sherman

LB Mark Nzeocha
36 / 37

LB Mark Nzeocha

2018 49ers
37 / 37

2018 49ers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Teams aren't required to designate a list of players as "inactives" during the preseason, but the San Francisco 49ers have still announced 11 players who are unlikely to play Saturday night against the Houston Texans.

There aren't any surprises here:

  • Max McCaffrey (foot)
  • Matt Breida (shoulder)
  • K'Waun Williams (ankle)
  • Richard Sherman (hamstring)
  • Jerick McKinnon (calf)
  • Marcell Harris (hamstring)
  • Malcolm Smith (hamstring)
  • Garry Gilliam (concussion)
  • George Kittle (shoulder)
  • Arik Armstead (hamstring)
  • Solomon Thomas (concussion)

Sherman is expected to go through warmups with the rest of the team but will likely call it a day from there. Several of these players should return to full practice next week with a chance to play in the third week of the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts.

Related Content

news

Bryant Young Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2022 during the NFL Honors on Thursday night, with former 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young rightfully and deservingly adding his name among NFL greats.
news

75 for 75: Bryant Young, An Eight-Time Eshmont Winner

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
news

WON Monthly Magazine February 2022

news

Deebo Samuel Gives Insight on His Postgame Conversation with OBJ

After an emotional moment postgame, Samuel recalled his discussion with Odell Beckham Jr. following the NFC title game.
Advertising