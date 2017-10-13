Reuben Foster Wants to Play vs. Redskins, is Listed as Questionable

The 49ers played it incredibly safe with their prized first-round pick. Foster has been out of a boot for a few weeks now, but San Francisco was in no rush to get him back on the field. Foster spent this week limited in practice, but according to him, he's feeling 100 percent.

"The ankle feels great," Foster said. "I felt like I could have gone more, just to get more reps to get my mind back on football rather than treatment and trying to feel better.

"I just listen to the doctors. They tell me how far I can go and what percentage I can go."

Foster spent four agonizing weeks watching from the sideline, seeing his team fall on the wrong side of four straight nail-biters. He could very well be the tipping point that gets San Francisco in the win column.

"It's so hard because you want to be out there doing something," Foster said. "It's the sport that I love, and I'm anxious to be out there."

Foster isn't the only 49ers defender returning the action. Eric Reid should be back from a knee injury that kept him out two weeks. Like Foster, Reid is also listed as questionable. San Francisco will be without Kyle Juszczyk, who is out with a back injury.

The Redskins have some notable injuries as well. Starting running back Rob Kelley (ankle) is listed as doubtful, and star cornerback Josh Norman (broken ribs) has already been ruled out. Washington will likely get stud left tackle Trent Williams (knee) back in the lineup. He's listed as questionable.