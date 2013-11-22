Return of Marcus Lattimore Inspires Culliver, 49ers

"He sent me a picture right when he did that," Lattimore recalled. Now the roles have reversed. It's Lattimore's turn to lift up Culliver.

The running back's return to practice highlights the importance of hard work and a positive mindset.

"I never thought I'd get to this day," Lattimore said before his first practice. "All the hard work is paying off."

Even a college rival of Lattimore has been moved by his return.

Enter Eric Reid, San Francisco's first-round draft pick and former adversary of Lattimore.

"I can only imagine being out with that type of injury how anxious he is to get back," the 49ers safety and former LSU standout said. "I'm really happy for him."

Reid explained that Lattimore has stood out in practice and was taking part in scout-team special teams drills.

"It was good to see him out there," Reid said. "He looks really good in pads. He's bigger than I thought he'd be in pads."

Lattimore's development behind the scenes will be taken with a careful approach. The 49ers have a stable of running backs capable of carrying the load in 2013, but if Lattimore continues to progress, he'll have a chance to compete for a role next season.

Reid can attest, Lattimore is one of the best running backs around when he's a full-go.

LSU-South Carolina games were always battles.

"It was a big deal for us," Reid said. "Being both in the SEC, South Carolina vs. LSU, it was a big game. He was one of the better backs in college, so it was always a challenge for me when I played him."