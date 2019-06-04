Remembering NaVorro Bowman's Noteworthy Career By the Numbers

Jun 04, 2019 at 12:38 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

NaVorro Bowman decided to hang up his cleats after a prolific eight-year NFL career. He'll be remembered as one of the San Francisco 49ers most heralded middle linebackers of all time. Take a look back a Bowman's time in the NFL by the numbers. (All numbers are regular season and playoffs combined.)

1 Ed Block Courage Award (2015)

2 time NFC West divisional champion (2011-12)

3 time Pro Bowler (2013-14 & 2016)

4 time First-Team All-Pro (2011-13 & 2015)

4 appearances in the NFL Top 100

5 interceptions against five different quarterbacks (Aaron Rodgers, Carson Palmer, Matt Ryan, Case Keenum and Trevor Siemian)

6 fumble recoveries

8 playoff games in three seasons (2011-13)

9 career forced fumbles

16.5 sacks against 14 different quarterbacks (Eli Manning, Kellen Clemens, Tarvaris Jackson, Russell Wilson, John Skelton, Sam Bradford, Carson Palmer, Cam Newton, Matthew Stafford, Matt Ryan, Teddy Bridgewater, Dak Prescott, Phillip Rivers and Derek Carr)

79 postseason tackles

91st overall pick in Round 3 of the 2010 NFL Draft

92 career games started

97 games played with the 49ers

89 yard pick six against Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons in 2013 to clinch the 49ers playoff berth, a play known as the "Pick at the Stick."

154 total tackles in 2015, leading the NFL

877 career tackles

