Reggie Bush Asks to Compete for 49ers Punt-return Job

During the team's Thursday OTA session, which was open to the media, Bush was seen fielding punts alongside rugby league star-turned-NFL running back Jarryd Hayne. Bush looked at ease in the role, even catching a few of the balls with one hand behind his back.

Bush has not been used in the return game since 2011 as a member of the Miami Dolphins. In his first three NFL seasons, however, Bush returned four punts for touchdowns for the New Orleans Saints.

"Getting out there and catching punts, to me, I didn't feel like I was missing a beat or gotten rusty," Bush said. "I'm excited. I just think it's another challenge for me and another opportunity for me to go out and showcase my skills."

Bruce Ellington and Perrish Cox handled all but four of the 49ers punt returns last season. As a team, San Francisco ranked 29th in punt return average at 6.5 yards per attempt.