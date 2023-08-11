Recapping 49ers-Raiders Joint Practice, What to Expect in Preseason Game | 1st & 10

Aug 11, 2023 at 08:10 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:28 - Las Vegas Raiders digital team reporter Levi Edwards joins "1st & 10"
  • 2:54 - Edwards' first impression of the 49ers in joint practices
  • 3:56 - What we saw from the Raiders in Thursday's practice
  • 4:51 - Raiders storylines Edwards is keeping an eye on
  • 6:23 - Pallares shares 49ers highlights from Thursday's practice
  • 7:20 - Raiders players to watch in Sunday's game
  • 8:54 - 49ers players to watch in Sunday's game

Related Links

