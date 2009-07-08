Ray Wersching: 10-Year Club (1977-87)

that victory to win their next seven games and finish the season as World Champions.

Fast forward another three years to 1984, and Wersching and the 49ers found themselves nearly enjoying a perfect season from start to finish.

"Looking back at the '84 season, you didn't think about at the time, but we only lost one game that whole year and that was against Pittsburgh," he said. "And it came down to a field goal-tying kick, but it didn't go through. I hit the upright and it bounced out.

"At the time, that was our first loss, but at the end of year I felt like, 'Damn, that was the only one we lost.' Now I think about it and we could have been undefeated."

Although he had the one crucial miss that would have sent the Steelers game into overtime, Wersching proved to be an asset during that Championship season, converting 25 field goals, as well as making all of his 56 extra point attempts.

His on-field success was even more impressive considering the windy and muddy conditions that Candlestick Park was known for during his playing days.

"Kicking long field goals at Candlestick was tough," Wersching said. "It was always raining. It was always muddy. The field was always terrible. And then trying to combat the wind made it even more difficult."

But one thing that helped Wersching overcome the elements was his pre-kick routine.

"I was superstitious, so I had a pre-kick ritual," he said. "I'd always pat Joe on the back and I never looked up at the uprights. I took my reference from the hash marks. As long as you kept the ball between the hash marks, it should go through. So that's what I did."

For the next three seasons following the 49ers second Super Bowl title in '84, Wersching and the 49ers were eliminated in their first playoff game, twice by the New York Giants and once by the Minnesota Vikings.

Following the Vikings defeat, Wersching decided to retire and pursue a career in accounting.

But Wersching, who still lives in the Bay Area, is frequently reminded of his playing days.

"The 49ers fans have been great. To this day, they come up to me and say, 'There will never be another era like that again.' That was 20 some odd years ago and they still remember. They still come up and talk about the memories. And it's great to be part of that."

Wersching is particularly pleased to have had such a long successful run in the Bay Area, since he played a position that was ultra-competitive.

"There were always people trying to get your job. Every training camp there was always four or five other guys who wanted the job that you have. And it was like, 'I want it. I want to keep it.'"

Wersching kept his job alright, for fourteen total years in the NFL. It was the kind of longevity that the storied kicker never truly imagined after being cut by the Chargers.

"To begin with, back in '77 when I first came to San Francisco, it was just an opportunity to keep playing a game that you loved to play," he said. "I loved kicking, that's what I wanted to do. But if someone were to say, 'You're going to be here for ten years,' I would've said, 'Nah, I don't think that's going to happen. Because back then, the average career was only a couple of years."

When looking back on his career, his plaque on the 10-Year Club and his place in the record books among the all-time greats in franchise history, Wersching is more than pleased with what he accomplished. But the most well known kicker in 49ers history feels that none of it would have happened without the help of his teammates.