Rashard Robinson Carrying Himself with Swagger, is Confident as 49ers No. 1 Corner

Jul 29, 2017 at 09:38 AM

If you sat back and observed a San Francisco 49ers practice, your attention would quickly be drawn to No. 33 in white. That would be second-year cornerback Rashard Robinson.

Robinson can be seen making plays throughout each two-hour session. He can also be heard, whether it be hyping his fellow defenders or busting the chops of his offensive counterparts.

Robinson's brash persona has always been tied to his on-field swagger.

"That's just me," Robinson said. "Everybody knows once I'm out there, that's just my game."

There's no denying the second-year corner is one of the most vocal players on the 49ers defense. But don't write it off as your standard your locker room trash talk.

"I'm there to get everybody going" Robinson said. "I always got that motor going. Once you start doing that and everybody else starts feeding off of that, then it's just going to be like a culture, and everybody will start buying into that. It's just getting everybody better."

During practice, you're almost certain to overhear Robinson jawing across the line of scrimmage. Just ask 49ers veteran wide receiver Pierre Garcon.

"That's the kind of person he is," Garçon said. "It works for him. He's doing well, and he's working hard. It's not coming from a mean place. He's just out there working hard trying to keep being competitive."

Robinson is confident he's ready to go 1-on-1 with the NFL's top receivers each week. That confidence is matched by an equally capable skill set.

"I just like that he's himself. I think that's who Rashard is," Shanahan said. "He acts the same way on the practice field as he does when I see him. He's always talking. He's got a smile on his face. I like that he's a confident guy who's not scared to be himself. I think Rashard's been that since the day he was born and will probably be that until the day he dies and I respect him for it."

Last season, Robinson played in 14 games and started six. His marquee moment was his first career interception, a game-sealing pick against Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. Robinson ranked first in coverage snaps per reception (13.2) and allowed the third-fewest yards per coverage snap (1.07) among rookie cornerbacks per Pro Football Focus.

Robinson is embracing his role as the No. 1 corner on San Francisco's defense, and he's made it clear that he is going to carry himself as such. He already sees the rest of the defense following suit.

"It's a different look in this team's eyes," Robinson added. "Everybody is out there pushing each other. We're really trying to become something great and something special this year."

