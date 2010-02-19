Randy Cross: 10-Year Club (1976-88)

Around that time, the career-life expectancy was much higher than the two-to-four year range that it is in the NFL currently.

"I think if you ask most players going in they'll tell you they're very aware of the number of the average career. Once you get over three or four years, it's all pretty special. It flies by. You talk about your kids growing up in front of your eyes, but those ten years went by in a blur. It was a big deal. It's a pretty small club of people, not only in San Francisco but around the league."

Cross exited football after a storybook ending. In his final season, the 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16, in a game that will forever be known for the final drive.

On that 11-play, 92-yard scoring drive, Cross helped supply protection for Joe Montana, allowing him to find John Taylor in the end zone with 34 seconds remaining to seal a Super Bowl win.

"It was perfect. It's what you dream of being able to do when you're a young kid growing up. That was something out of the movies, you didn't get to go out with a Super Bowl as your final game.

"It was the perfect time to step away. It was kind of a special feeling to walk off that field and look around that stadium in Miami, soak it in because it was the last time I'd ever do it."

To go with his three Super Bowl Championships, Cross has fond memories of several games from his career with the 49ers.

"The comeback game against New Orleans in 1980, when we came back from 28 points down at halftime," Cross recalled immediately. "The NFC Championship game against Dallas with 'The Catch' and all that – that was memorable. All three of my Super Bowls were favorite memories. I have three kids too. You don't pick a favorite kid and it's the same when it comes to picking a favorite Super Bowl."

Cross was well prepared for life after playing football. He had previously done radio work during his playing career, even announcing USFL games during the off-seasons, with the hopes of starting a post-football career in broadcasting.

"I had been sending tapes to the networks for probably my last four years, trying to see if I could make that a transition," he said. "Initially my whole intention when it came to that was to have fun and stay close to the game."

His preparation paid off. As of 2010, he has two decades of work as a color commentator under his belt for the likes of CBS and NBC. Now, Cross' resume behind the microphone is almost as impressive as his career on the field. And just like his playing days, Cross remembers a number of games he called as memorable moments in his career.

"I've been involved in half a dozen Super Bowl broadcasts and quite a few playoff broadcasts. I think the Super Bowl I did for CBS radio, when the 49ers beat Denver bloody, that was a highlight," Cross recalled.

Similar to his NFL career when he played alongside Hall of Famers, Cross has worked with some of the most well-known broadcasters in the business.

"That's another lucky thing I've had, I've worked with the majority of the top-notch guys," he said. "I've worked with everybody. I've worked with Dick Enberg, Dick Stockton, Marv Albert, Jim Nantz and Tom Hammond. I've had quite a few partners. A lot of them were legendary."