Q&A with WR Michael Crabtree

One of the most highly rated wide receivers at this year's NFL Combine is Texas Tech's Michael Crabtree. Here's what he had to say during his media session…

Q: What went into your decision to leave school early?

A: It was based on a family decision.

Q: What went into the decision not to workout here?

A: I just started running about four or five weeks ago. I felt I need more time to practice on what I need to practice on. So I decided to do everything at my Pro Day.

Q: How do you feel about the progress you've made the past four weeks?

A: I feel very good. I feel like I'm going in the right direction.

Q: Has anyone questioned your speed?

A: There's always going to be questions. I think I'll answer them all so I'm looking forward to answering that question.

Q: How healthy is the ankle right now?

A: I'm really like 95 percent right now. I think in about three more weeks I'll be 100 percent so there shouldn't be anything to worry about.

Q: What did you do to the ankle and how much did it affect your play?

A: In the Baylor game, I kind of hurt it and then in the Cotton Bowl I kind of tweaked it. If you saw the game I was coming in and out with the injury. Right now, like I said, I'm like 95 percent. I'm looking to be 100 percent in about three weeks.

Q: How do you compare yourself to Jeremy Maclin, the other top-rated wide receiver in the draft?

A: I pretty much don't even know really too much about Maclin. He played at Missouri, but my focus is on me and how good I can get. That's what I'm focusing on right now.

Q: How will the adjustment be from playing in the spread offense?

A: It's really not too hard. We did blocking. We did a lot of routes. That's probably an advantage over regular receivers learning all those routes. The only thing I'll have to adjust to is probably blocking, which I've been working really hard on since the end of last season. I had a good blocking season, so it shouldn't be a problem.

Q: How do you feel about the comparisons to Larry Fitzgerald?

A: Larry Fitzgerald? That's a great player, man. Any time you get compared to a great player, it must be something good. I like to breakdown a lot of guys to make one person, not just Fitzgerald. Probably Fitzgerald, Steve Smith, Chad Johnson - I put all those guys together.

Q: What do you have to learn before making the step to the next level?

A: I'm looking forward to gaining a lot of knowledge of the game, not just physical appearance. The knowledge is going to be a big key to the next level and I'm looking to take on that challenge.

Q: Can you comment on Graham Harrell?

A: He's a very accurate passer. You can't find too many passers like Graham Harrell. He's a good player. He's a good guy to be around, on and off the field. He's a good quarterback.

Q: Did you think about playing basketball growing up?

A: That was my whole intension, to play two sports. But it never worked out like that.

Q: Why didn't you play basketball at Texas Tech?

A: To tell you the truth, it's harder than you think. I got done playing football and I was too tired to even go to the court.

Q: How did your basketball background help you as a receiver?

A: You know how you've got to box out? When you're going against a cornerback I'm boxing him out. Also quickness, you've got to have a lot of quickness on the court.

Q: You were a QB in high school?

A: I was a two-year starter.

Q: What's the most fun aspect of football for you?

A: Just waking up, getting ready to play, even getting dressed to get on the field. As soon as I come out of that tunnel, I'm so excited just to get on the field. I can't even explain it to you.

Q: What did you think when you saw the replay of the late touchdown against Oklahoma?

A: If you look back on it, the year before that - the Oklahoma State game - I missed one. I felt if I ever had that chance again that I was going to take on that great challenge and go to that end zone and never look back.

Q: Could you believe you got into the end zone?

A: To tell you the truth, (Graham and I) practiced a game-winner about 15 times in a row one day, just me and him in the summer. The same play I dropped at Oklahoma State. We went over it, rehearsed it and rehearsed it. Then when the situation came, we took advantage of it.

Q: What can you offer to a team?

A: There's a lot of things I can offer to a team: quickness, speed, knowledge. On and off the field, (I'm) just a great person.

Q: Some have you ranked as the best player in the draft, are you?

A: I'm working hard everyday to be the best player in the draft.

Q: In your mind, are you?

A: In my mind, I am. I have to think like that. If I don't, then I'll just be another player.

Q: Is your goal to me the No. 1 overall pick?

A: That's the goal.