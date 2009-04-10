Q&A with DE Tyson Jackson

Apr 09, 2009 at 05:00 PM

**

jacksonsub500.jpg

Louisiana State University defensive end Tyson Jackson is amongst the best players at his position. Read what he had to say to the media at the NFL Combine.**

Q: What kind of guy can you count on getting as a defensive lineman from LSU?
A: You can pretty much bet on getting a defensive lineman from LSU who is an extremely hard worker, who is dedicated to his job and has a passion for football.

Q: Do you see yourself as a left end in both the 4-3 and 3-4?
A: Yes sir. Sometimes I'm capable of coming inside and playing the '3' technique in passing down situations, but I see myself as a left end in the NFL either in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense.

Q: Where did you play at LSU exactly?
A: Left defensive end in a 4-3 defense.

Q: You really stepped up your game this year from last year. What was the difference?
A: Last year I also had a good season. It was just at times we played [against] some real good schemes that were effective against stopping the run and the pass when guys started running away [from me] and double-teaming me a lot. But they did the same thing this year and I just fought through the adversity and made plays as much as possible for my team.

Q: Why do you feel more comfortable on that left side?
A: It's just the natural side I've been playing all my life. I don't mind playing the right side, either, but the left side is the side I've been playing since I came to LSU.

Q: Do you think your weight might fluctuate, if it's a 3-4 they may want you a little bigger and if it's a 4-3 outside they may ask you to slim down a little bit?
A: That's not a problem. During lots of my college career my weight was just dropping or gaining, seeing what felt more comfortable for that particular week. So it wouldn't be a problem for me to do that."

Q: What kind of a pass rusher do you think you will be in the NFL?
A: Pretty effective. Once I get with an NFL coach and understand what's expected on the NFL level, and get the right moves for the NFL level I think I will be very effective. (I will) apply a lot of pressure on the quarterback and help our defense, especially our secondary."

Q: How much do you keep up with your former college teammates who are already in the league?
A: We're like a brotherhood. Joseph Addai with the Colts, LaRon Landry, Glenn Dorsey, JaMarcus Russell. We all stay in touch with each other just seeing how everything is going.

Q: You considered coming out last year. What grade did you get from the advisory committee?
A: I received a second-round grade coming out just talking to my coach, coach [Les] Miles, and just discussed my future; we thought it was best for me to come back to school for my final year and to graduate with 15 hours left.

