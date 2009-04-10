Q&A with DE Tyson Jackson

Louisiana State University defensive end Tyson Jackson is amongst the best players at his position. Read what he had to say to the media at the NFL Combine.**

Q: What kind of guy can you count on getting as a defensive lineman from LSU?

A: You can pretty much bet on getting a defensive lineman from LSU who is an extremely hard worker, who is dedicated to his job and has a passion for football.

Q: Do you see yourself as a left end in both the 4-3 and 3-4?

A: Yes sir. Sometimes I'm capable of coming inside and playing the '3' technique in passing down situations, but I see myself as a left end in the NFL either in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense.

Q: Where did you play at LSU exactly?

A: Left defensive end in a 4-3 defense.

Q: You really stepped up your game this year from last year. What was the difference?

A: Last year I also had a good season. It was just at times we played [against] some real good schemes that were effective against stopping the run and the pass when guys started running away [from me] and double-teaming me a lot. But they did the same thing this year and I just fought through the adversity and made plays as much as possible for my team.

Q: Why do you feel more comfortable on that left side?

A: It's just the natural side I've been playing all my life. I don't mind playing the right side, either, but the left side is the side I've been playing since I came to LSU.

Q: Do you think your weight might fluctuate, if it's a 3-4 they may want you a little bigger and if it's a 4-3 outside they may ask you to slim down a little bit?

A: That's not a problem. During lots of my college career my weight was just dropping or gaining, seeing what felt more comfortable for that particular week. So it wouldn't be a problem for me to do that."

Q: What kind of a pass rusher do you think you will be in the NFL?

A: Pretty effective. Once I get with an NFL coach and understand what's expected on the NFL level, and get the right moves for the NFL level I think I will be very effective. (I will) apply a lot of pressure on the quarterback and help our defense, especially our secondary."

Q: How much do you keep up with your former college teammates who are already in the league?

A: We're like a brotherhood. Joseph Addai with the Colts, LaRon Landry, Glenn Dorsey, JaMarcus Russell. We all stay in touch with each other just seeing how everything is going.