Pro Football Focus Takes Note of Three 49ers Rookies

Aug 22, 2018 at 02:48 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

At the halfway mark of the preseason, teams are getting a pretty good grasp on the potential of their first-year players. Two games worth of film provide coaches with a decent sample size to evaluate how their rookies fare during live action.

Pro Football Focus has taken note of three San Francisco 49ers rookies who have turned heads so far. Here's a look at what PFF had to say regarding some of the 49ers promising young talent.

Dante Pettis

The 49ers second-round pick had a standout training camp. Pettis has flashed with his speed and his ability to get open in coverage. He broke free and nearly caught a 63-yard touchdown on an overthrown pass by C.J. Beathard against the Houston Texans last Saturday. He has amassed 85 yards over the first two preseason games, headlined by a 53-yard reception against the Dallas Cowboys.. PFF recognized Pettis as one of the under-the-radar rookies to watch out of the NFC West.

"Pettis is already making a name for himself among coaches and players in his first 49ers training camp. The former Washington wide receiver is a smooth route-runner with reliable hands that has the ability to develop into a security blanket for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"Pettis has the good fortune to develop behind veteran Pierre Garçon who finished tied for first in the NFL in drop rate with zero drops on 40 catchable targets before an injury ended his season. If Pettis can continue his positive momentum this preseason, he should be able to carve out a role in multi-receiver sets in San Francisco this season."

2018 San Francisco 49ers 90-man Roster in Photos

View every player currently on the San Francisco 49ers 2018 90-man roster.

DL Arik Armstead
1 / 89

DL Arik Armstead

DL Jeremiah Attaochu
2 / 89

DL Jeremiah Attaochu

QB C.J. Beathard
3 / 89

QB C.J. Beathard

DL Ronald Blair III
4 / 89

DL Ronald Blair III

WR Victor Bolden Jr.
5 / 89

WR Victor Bolden Jr.

WR Kendrick Bourne
6 / 89

WR Kendrick Bourne

RB Matt Breida
7 / 89

RB Matt Breida

DL DeForest Buckner
8 / 89

DL DeForest Buckner

WR Aaron Burbridge
9 / 89

WR Aaron Burbridge

TE Garrett Celek
10 / 89

TE Garrett Celek

DB Adrian Colbert
11 / 89

DB Adrian Colbert

G Jonathan Cooper
12 / 89

G Jonathan Cooper

LB Brock Coyle
13 / 89

LB Brock Coyle

DL Sheldon Day
14 / 89

DL Sheldon Day

WR Steven Dunbar Jr.
15 / 89

WR Steven Dunbar Jr.

TE Ross Dwelley
16 / 89

TE Ross Dwelley

DB Antone Exum Jr.
17 / 89

DB Antone Exum Jr.

OL JP Flynn
18 / 89

OL JP Flynn

LB Reuben Foster
19 / 89

LB Reuben Foster

WR Pierre Garçon
20 / 89

WR Pierre Garçon

RB Ja'Quan Gardner
21 / 89

RB Ja'Quan Gardner

G Joshua Garnett
22 / 89

G Joshua Garnett

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
23 / 89

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

OL Garry Gilliam
24 / 89

OL Garry Gilliam

WR Marquise Goodwin
25 / 89

WR Marquise Goodwin

G Chris Gonzalez
26 / 89

G Chris Gonzalez

K Robbie Gould
27 / 89

K Robbie Gould

S Marcell Harris
28 / 89

S Marcell Harris

QB Jack Heneghan
29 / 89

QB Jack Heneghan

TE Cole Hikutini
30 / 89

TE Cole Hikutini

WR Richie James
31 / 89

WR Richie James

FB Malcolm Johnson
32 / 89

FB Malcolm Johnson

DT Chris Jones
33 / 89

DT Chris Jones

DL D.J. Jones
34 / 89

DL D.J. Jones

FB Kyle Juszczyk
35 / 89

FB Kyle Juszczyk

TE George Kittle
36 / 89

TE George Kittle

OL Andrew Lauderdale
37 / 89

OL Andrew Lauderdale

LB Elijah Lee
38 / 89

LB Elijah Lee

P Jeff Locke
39 / 89

P Jeff Locke

CB Greg Mabin
40 / 89

CB Greg Mabin

OL Erik Magnuson
41 / 89

OL Erik Magnuson

DL Cassius Marsh
42 / 89

DL Cassius Marsh

WR Max McCaffrey
43 / 89

WR Max McCaffrey

CB Tarvarus McFadden
44 / 89

CB Tarvarus McFadden

DB Dexter McCoil
45 / 89

DB Dexter McCoil

T Mike McGlinchey
46 / 89

T Mike McGlinchey

RB Jerick McKinnon
47 / 89

RB Jerick McKinnon

RB Jeremy McNichols
48 / 89

RB Jeremy McNichols

NT Earl Mitchell
49 / 89

NT Earl Mitchell

DB Tarvarius Moore
50 / 89

DB Tarvarius Moore

RB Alfred Morris
51 / 89

RB Alfred Morris

CB Emmanuel Moseley
52 / 89

CB Emmanuel Moseley

RB Raheem Mostert
53 / 89

RB Raheem Mostert

QB Nick Mullens
54 / 89

QB Nick Mullens

T Pace Murphy
55 / 89

T Pace Murphy

LS/TE Kyle Nelson
56 / 89

LS/TE Kyle Nelson

LB Mark Nzeocha
57 / 89

LB Mark Nzeocha

OL Mike Person
58 / 89

OL Mike Person

WR Dante Pettis
59 / 89

WR Dante Pettis

P Bradley Pinion
60 / 89

P Bradley Pinion

DB Tyvis Powell
61 / 89

DB Tyvis Powell

CB D.J. Reed
62 / 89

CB D.J. Reed

C Weston Richburg
63 / 89

C Weston Richburg

WR Aldrick Robinson
64 / 89

WR Aldrick Robinson

TE Wes Saxton
65 / 89

TE Wes Saxton

DL Niles Scott
66 / 89

DL Niles Scott

OL Coleman Shelton
67 / 89

OL Coleman Shelton

CB Richard Sherman
68 / 89

CB Richard Sherman

LB Malcolm Smith
69 / 89

LB Malcolm Smith

T Joe Staley
70 / 89

T Joe Staley

DL Kentavius Street
71 / 89

DL Kentavius Street

DL Will Sutton
72 / 89

DL Will Sutton

S Jaquiski Tartt
73 / 89

S Jaquiski Tartt

LB Pita Taumoepenu
74 / 89

LB Pita Taumoepenu

DT Jullian Taylor
75 / 89

DT Jullian Taylor

WR Trent Taylor
76 / 89

WR Trent Taylor

DL Solomon Thomas
77 / 89

DL Solomon Thomas

OL Laken Tomlinson
78 / 89

OL Laken Tomlinson

LB Korey Toomer
79 / 89

LB Korey Toomer

OL Najee Toran
80 / 89

OL Najee Toran

DB Jimmie Ward
81 / 89

DB Jimmie Ward

LB Fred Warner
82 / 89

LB Fred Warner

LB Dekoda Watson
83 / 89

LB Dekoda Watson

TE Cole Wick
84 / 89

TE Cole Wick

OL Darrell Williams Jr.
85 / 89

OL Darrell Williams Jr.

RB Joe Williams
86 / 89

RB Joe Williams

CB K'Waun Williams
87 / 89

CB K'Waun Williams

RB Jeff Wilson
88 / 89

RB Jeff Wilson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon
89 / 89

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

D.J. Reed Jr.

Reed is another rookie who has impressed in camp. The 49ers defensive back has taken on the challenge of learning both nickel corner and free safety while acclimating to the speed of the NFL. PFF revealed Reed at No. 7 on the top 10 rookie performances of the preseason.

"Reed is technically listed as a safety on the 49ers depth chart, but through two games he's taken 57 of his 75 snaps lined up as a slot cornerback. He's been targeted six times there and while he's allowed four catches, only one has gone for a first down while three have resulted in stops."

Mike McGlinchey

The 49ers first-round pick immediately stepped into the starting right tackle job. Thus far, McGlinchey has held his own against some of the NFL's elite in Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence and All-Pro lineman J.J. Watt during the team's joint practices with the Houston Texans. PFF has McGlinchey (64.1) graded higher than his fellow offensive linemen taken in the first round: Quenton Nelson (62.1), Kolton Miller (53.2), Billy Price (56.4) and Isaiah Wynn (44.5).

"The 49ers new right tackle has played 44 of his team's 143 offensive snaps so far this preseason and has graded out much better as a pass-protector (69.0 pass-blocking grade) than as a run-blocker (58.8 run-blocking grade). In two games, McGlinchey hasn't allowed a single pressure on any of his 26 pass-blocking snaps."

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Congratulations Bryant Young!

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

'The Statistics Don't Tell The Story' of Bryant Young's Purpose-Filled Career

Through 14 seasons in San Francisco, a career-threatening injury provided perspective and determination for a franchise great who epitomized what it means to be a "49er."

news

Bryant Young Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2022 during the NFL Honors on Thursday night, with former 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young rightfully and deservingly adding his name among NFL greats.
news

75 for 75: Bryant Young, An Eight-Time Eshmont Winner

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
Advertising