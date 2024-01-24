Previewing the 49ers-Lions NFC Championship with Dannie Rogers | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast with Detroit Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers:
- 1:49 - Rogers breaks down the Lions Divisional Round win
- 3:37 - Pallares discusses SF's takeaways from the Divisional Round
- 5:00 - Sharing the latest updates on WR Deebo Samuel
- 6:00 - Rogers shares Detroit's latest injury report
- 6:49 - Rogers highlights Lions offensive playmakers to watch on Sunday
- 9:00 - Pallares identifies 49ers defensive players who are primed for a big game
- 10:40 - Matchups to watch in the NFC Championship Game
- 13:14 - Bold predictions for #DETvsSF
