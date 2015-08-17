Preseason Opener Had Special Meaning for Trey Millard and Brandon Thomas

"We bonded over what we went through and where we need to be," said Thomas, a third-round selection out of Clemson, who saw action at right guard with the second-team offense.

Millard said that going through the rehab experience was easier to handle because others were going through the same emotions of missing the game.

"Last year we spent a lot of time together," the fullback said. "While everybody was out there practicing, we weren't allowed to be out there. We were working out and doing a lot of the same type of excercises with our rehab and talking about how we had the same type of injury. So we definitely bonded over that. It's good to see guys get back to playing."

Reaser finished the game with four tackles (two solo) and a pass breakup. Millard added a special teams tackle. As for Thomas, the young guard was on the field on a Blaine Gabbert-led drive that resulted in a 37-yard field goal from Phil Dawson.

For Millard and Thomas, having NFL game tape to evaluate is a very special thing.

"I'm just blessed for this opportunity," Millard said. "I'm trying to take the most advantge of it as I can. I want to go in and learn from the film and try to do better next week."

As for Thomas, the best moment of his NFL debut was on his very first snap.