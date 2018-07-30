Practice Makes Perfect: Garoppolo and Goodwin Finally Connect Downfield

Jimmy Garoppolo is not shy about keeping his teammates after practice. We saw members of the San Francisco 49ers offense stick around for extra work following a subpar session during minicamp in June. Something similar occurred on Saturday. Garoppolo and a few of his receivers stayed late to get extra reps on deep passes.

The additional work stemmed from Garoppolo missing Marquise Goodwin twice downfield during practice. San Francisco's quarterback had been sharp through three practices, but he'd yet to connect on a deep shot downfield. That changed on Sunday when Garoppolo lofted a 45-yard pass down the right sideline and placed it perfectly over Goodwin's shoulder. The long completion drew a big cheer from the fans in attendance.

"It's obviously good, you feel better about it when you hit them," Garoppolo said. "But, it's probably one of the hardest things to do in football, and it's probably one of the last things that a quarterback and receiver get in connection with. So, we're working at it every day just like everything else."