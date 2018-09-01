Position-by-position Breakdown of 49ers Initial 53-man Roster

Sep 01, 2018 at 01:37 PM

The San Francisco 49ers have whittled their roster down to an initial list of 53 players. The team made 21 cuts prior to Saturday's 1 p.m. PT deadline. Before we dive into who made the team, it's important to add the caveat that John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are likely to tinker with the roster throughout the weekend. Here's a position-by-position breakdown of what things look like at this point.

53MAN-OFFQB

QUARTERBACK (2)

Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard

No surprises here. Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Nick Mullens (assuming he clears waivers) will be on the team's practice squad for a second straight season.

53MAN-OFFRB

RUNNING BACK (5)

Jerick McKinnon, Matt Breida, Alfred Morris, Raheem Mostert and Kyle Juszczyk

This picture became clearer following Morris' outstanding performance against the Indianapolis Colts during Week 3 of the preseason. There's still plenty of intrigue in who will be active on gamedays. News coming out on Saturday of a potential serious knee injury to McKinnon really shakes things up. The team's starting running back went down "cutting on air," per Shanahan. If an MRI reveals the worst case scenario, the 49ers could be in the market to add a running back over the next few days.

"We're nervous about it for sure," Shanahan said.

Regardless, it's safe to assume that Morris and Breida will be carrying the load out of the backfield for the 49ers to open the season.

53MAN-OFFWR
53MAN-OFFWR2

WIDE RECEIVER (6)

Pierre Garçon, Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James

I thought that there was a chance the 49ers would keep seven receivers, but the team ultimately decided that keeping Aaron Burbridge solely for special teams was a luxury it couldn't afford. The 49ers also have four weeks before they need to make a decision on Victor Bolden, who will begin the season on the NFL's Suspended List.

53MAN-OFFTE

TIGHT END (3)

Garrett Celek, George Kittle and Cole Wick

The news here is that Wick beat out Cole Hikutini for the third tight end spot. All three are likely to be active on gameday.

49ers Offensive Line
49ers Offensive Line

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Joe Staley, Laken Tomlinson, Weston Richburg, Mike Person, Mike McGlinchey, Joshua Garnett, Erik Magnuson, Garry Gilliam and Shon Coleman

Cutting Jonathan Cooper means that Magnuson's hamstring likely won't keep him out for much (if any) of the regular season. Shanahan said that the goal is to have five inside guys and four outside linemen. The trade for Coleman got the 49ers to that quota.

49ers Defensive Line
49ers Defensive Line

DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, D.J. Jones, Earl Mitchell, Solomon Thomas, Cassius Marsh, Ronald Blair, Sheldon Day and Jullian Taylor

Cutting Jeremiah Attaochu may have been the biggest surprise of the day. Attaochu was expected to play a major role in the 49ers pass rush in 2018. John Lynch said that various injuries to Attaochu didn't give the 49ers enough opportunities to adequately evaluate the defensive lineman. Blair's versatility and strong performance in the preseason finale is likely what locked up his roster spot.

49ers Linebackers
49ers Linebackers

LINEBACKER (6)

Fred Warner, Malcolm Smith, Brock Coyle, Elijah Lee, Mark Nzeocha and Dekoda Watson

This list is as expected. Reuben Foster moved to the NFL's Suspended List on Saturday and will be back in Week 3.

49ers Cornerbacks
53MAN-DEFS

SECONDARY (10)

Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon, K'Waun Williams, Jaquiski Tartt, Adrian Colbert, D.J. Reed, Tarvarius Moore, Marcell Harris, Jimmie Ward and Greg Mabin.

Harris is a candidate to be moved to Injured Reserve this weekend. Don't be surprised to see a name like Antone Exum or Tyvis Powell rejoin the roster in the coming days. Other than that, the secondary is as expected.

49ers Specialists

SPECIALISTS (3)

Robbie Gould, Bradley Pinion and Kyle Nelson

Same trio as last season.

Related Content

news

49ers Head to Indianapolis For the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Here's a look at how to follow along with this year's scouting combine, as well as media availability for San Francisco's brass.
news

Morning Report: Which 49ers Players Will Become Free Agents in March?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

49ers 2022 Free Agency Tracker

Assessing the 49ers upcoming free agents and their impact during the team's 2021 campaign. Bookmark this page to track moves and updates on San Francisco's impending free agents.
news

Morning Report: Deebo Samuel Talks Relationship with OBJ

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising