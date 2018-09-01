Position-by-position Breakdown of 49ers Initial 53-man Roster

The San Francisco 49ers have whittled their roster down to an initial list of 53 players. The team made 21 cuts prior to Saturday's 1 p.m. PT deadline. Before we dive into who made the team, it's important to add the caveat that John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are likely to tinker with the roster throughout the weekend. Here's a position-by-position breakdown of what things look like at this point.
QUARTERBACK (2)
Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard
No surprises here. Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Nick Mullens (assuming he clears waivers) will be on the team's practice squad for a second straight season.
RUNNING BACK (5)
Jerick McKinnon, Matt Breida, Alfred Morris, Raheem Mostert and Kyle Juszczyk
This picture became clearer following Morris' outstanding performance against the Indianapolis Colts during Week 3 of the preseason. There's still plenty of intrigue in who will be active on gamedays. News coming out on Saturday of a potential serious knee injury to McKinnon really shakes things up. The team's starting running back went down "cutting on air," per Shanahan. If an MRI reveals the worst case scenario, the 49ers could be in the market to add a running back over the next few days.
"We're nervous about it for sure," Shanahan said.
Regardless, it's safe to assume that Morris and Breida will be carrying the load out of the backfield for the 49ers to open the season.
WIDE RECEIVER (6)
Pierre Garçon, Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James
I thought that there was a chance the 49ers would keep seven receivers, but the team ultimately decided that keeping Aaron Burbridge solely for special teams was a luxury it couldn't afford. The 49ers also have four weeks before they need to make a decision on Victor Bolden, who will begin the season on the NFL's Suspended List.
TIGHT END (3)
Garrett Celek, George Kittle and Cole Wick
The news here is that Wick beat out Cole Hikutini for the third tight end spot. All three are likely to be active on gameday.
OFFENSIVE LINE (9)
Joe Staley, Laken Tomlinson, Weston Richburg, Mike Person, Mike McGlinchey, Joshua Garnett, Erik Magnuson, Garry Gilliam and Shon Coleman
Cutting Jonathan Cooper means that Magnuson's hamstring likely won't keep him out for much (if any) of the regular season. Shanahan said that the goal is to have five inside guys and four outside linemen. The trade for Coleman got the 49ers to that quota.
DEFENSIVE LINE (9)
DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, D.J. Jones, Earl Mitchell, Solomon Thomas, Cassius Marsh, Ronald Blair, Sheldon Day and Jullian Taylor
Cutting Jeremiah Attaochu may have been the biggest surprise of the day. Attaochu was expected to play a major role in the 49ers pass rush in 2018. John Lynch said that various injuries to Attaochu didn't give the 49ers enough opportunities to adequately evaluate the defensive lineman. Blair's versatility and strong performance in the preseason finale is likely what locked up his roster spot.
LINEBACKER (6)
Fred Warner, Malcolm Smith, Brock Coyle, Elijah Lee, Mark Nzeocha and Dekoda Watson
This list is as expected. Reuben Foster moved to the NFL's Suspended List on Saturday and will be back in Week 3.
SECONDARY (10)
Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon, K'Waun Williams, Jaquiski Tartt, Adrian Colbert, D.J. Reed, Tarvarius Moore, Marcell Harris, Jimmie Ward and Greg Mabin.
Harris is a candidate to be moved to Injured Reserve this weekend. Don't be surprised to see a name like Antone Exum or Tyvis Powell rejoin the roster in the coming days. Other than that, the secondary is as expected.
SPECIALISTS (3)
Robbie Gould, Bradley Pinion and Kyle Nelson
Same trio as last season.