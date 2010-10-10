Points of the Game: Eagles

Gary Plummer played 12 NFL seasons, including four years with the San Francisco 49ers. The former linebacker was also a member of the 49ers Super Bowl XXIX championship team, and has been the team's radio color analyst since 1998. 49ers.com will catch up with Plummer every week this season to find out what he believes will be the keys to the 49ers upcoming game. Enjoy his most recent "Points of the Game" column in which breaks down the keys to the 49ers Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.**Key to 49ers offense vs. Eagles defenseThis week is all about deciphering Sean McDermott's blitzes at the line of scrimmage before they materialize. McDermott is a disciple of the late Jim Johnson, and his defense finished tied for third most sacks with the 49ers after they totaled 44 in 2009. Not a bad showing, considering it was his first year as the Eagles coordinator. One of the things he does best is design plays that bring pressure from everywhere. And I mean everywhere. It can have a very detrimental effect on a quarterback unless you beat that blitz early on.

How do you that? I think with speed screens, quick passes and other plays that utilize playmakers in space. If the 49ers get the hot reads right between the perimeter players and the quarterback, I think they will be in good position to pick up their first win of 2010.

Key to 49ers defense vs. Eagles offenseI find it hard to believe that Michael Vick could play with separated cartilage in the rib cage area. I've had that before, and let me tell you, it's one of the worst possible injuries you can possibly get. You can't take a deep breath and you certainly can't twist your body.

The same can be said for running back LeSean McCoy who will play with a broken rib. I'd imagine playing with an injury like that would be excruciating. It's surprising that he's going to play.

He's their version of Frank Gore. He leads their team in receptions and leads the team in rushing. One Joe Staley hit like he did to Michael Turner last week, and I'd think that would be enough to knock anyone with rib injuries out of the game. It'll be interesting to see how long McCoy can play. He's been a great outlet for them in the passing game with 23 catches that have gone for over 10 yards a catch.

Philadelphia has suffered a rash of injuries on offense, fullback Leonard Weaver and center Jamaal Jackson are both out for the year. The backups will need to perform well if they hope to pick up their third consecutive road win to start 2010.

DeSean Jackson is healthy for the Eagles and figures to be a big part of their gameplan along with another wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. But Jackson's always getting behind opposing defenses and I think they'll try to match him up against rookie safety Taylor Mays. With Mays making his first career start last week in Atlanta, I thought he played well. But he wasn't challenged that much. I think he took a bad angle on one particular play, but he performed well overall making 11 tackles in his debut.

Key to 49ers Special TeamsA lot of people will see the play Mays made last week to recover a blocked punt for a touchdown and say that was great to see from a defensive player. But I'll guarantee you at some point of his career he's played offense. You could tell he's been a receiver in high school because of the awareness he showed in making a heads-up catch in the back of the end zone.