Points of the Game: Cardinals

Gary Plummer played 12 NFL seasons, including four years with the San Francisco 49ers. The former linebacker was also a member of the 49ers Super Bowl XXIX championship team, and has been the team's radio color analyst since 1998. 49ers.com will catch up with Plummer every week this season to find out what he believes will be the keys to the 49ers upcoming game. Enjoy his most recent "Points of the Game" column in which breaks down the keys to the 49ers Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.49ers Offense vs. Cardinals Defense**

I'm not breaking any big news here, but the 49ers offense needs to do a better job of sustaining drives. In the NFL, each team averages about 12 possessions per game. When the 49ers are not converting third downs, it's obvious that the unit will have a tough time scoring points. Against Denver and St. Louis, you saw the 49ers make several big plays that produced points. So even though there might not have been a lot of third-down conversions, the big plays covered up those issues.

Against Arizona, the 49ers are facing a team that has given up more big plays defensively than any team in the NFL. The statistics are outrageous. So while the 49ers need to convert critical third downs, you can't forget to take shots down the field. This is the team do it against. The Cardinals have given up 27 plays of 25-yards or more yards. Here's another astounding stat, 141 plays have gone for more than 10 yards against Arizona. To me, that's unheard of. The 49ers have to take advantage of that weakness in the Cardinals defense.

Arizona certainly misses the services of linebacker Karlos Dansby, who signed with Miami in the offseason. Veteran Paris Lenon has stepped up as Dansby's replacement by leading the team in tackles, but he's not really a big-play guy. Clark Haggans, who has been very good for them, has missed three weeks with a groin injury, and his backup Will Davis broke his leg last week. Haggans will probably have to play with a groin injury and that's something to watch.

The Cardinals haven't had production from the linebackers and that bodes well for the Frank Gore and the 49ers offense. Moving the chains on third down, attacking down field and getting the best of the linebackers are all big keys to tonight's game.