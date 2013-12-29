Phil Dawson Provides Game-winner in Glendale

"Just poor execution on my part," he said. "Can't take anything for granted. That's why the two most hated words in football for me are chip shots, and I'm just glad it came down to the end and I could make one."

Before the final-second boot, Dawson also connected from 56 yards out – a season-high – to tie the score at 20 with 1:45 showing on the scoreboard clock.

Dawson, who finished his first regular season with the 49ers 32-for-36 on three-point tries and (42-for-42 on extra points), stopped watching his third make of the game – the all-important win-clincher – before it split the uprights, flying high over the cross-bar.

He knew it was true. It didn't matter how far it was struck.

The kicking conditions won't be as formidable at Green Bay, where San Francisco opens the playoffs next week, but Dawson has that covered too.

He spent the first 14 seasons of his career in Cleveland.

All told in season No. 1 in San Francisco, Dawson finished with the second most points (140) and field goals (32) in franchise history.