Pete Carroll on 49ers CB Richard Sherman: 'Don't Count Him Out'

Carroll is already looking forward to the bi-annual matchups against his former pupil.

"We've had great years together. I had so much fun coaching the guy," Carroll said Tuesday morning at the annual NFL coaches breakfast. "I love Richard. He'll always be a Seahawk in my mind, but I love playing against him, too.

"He's a very versatile football player and uniquely talented. Most of all it's his smarts and his savvy that make him the player that he is."

Carroll added that he's not surprised by how things have played out the last few weeks. The Seahawks were in consistent communication with Sherman leading up to and even after his release. Sherman gave Seattle first right of refusal upon agreeing to a deal with the 49ers, and the Seahawks opted not to match the offer.

That said, Carroll noted Sherman's incentive-laden deal is indicative of the corner's personality. Sherman has always been one to bet on himself and believe in his own abilities. So why would that change now?

"It's a classic situation for Richard to be in," Carroll said. "I think he's very comfortable in that role. I would expect no less from the way he's grown and become the player that he has.