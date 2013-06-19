Patrick Willis: 'Hungry to be Better'

San Francisco's six-time Pro Bowl linebacker continues to find ways to push himself to become the best at his craft.

Whether it's weight and speed training with the 49ers strength and conditioning staff or attending every offseason workout and practice to set the example for younger teammates, Joe Staley will do whatever it takes his maximize his talents.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound inside linebacker and defensive co-captain set the tone for the 49ers this offseason.

Willis, 28, used the offseason program to strengthen both his body and his mind. Willis trained wisely and allowed his mental instincts to improve while he was on the field for OTAs and the team's veteran minicamp.

Now, the eighth-year pro feels like he's at the top of his game.

"For the first time, I really feel like mentally and physically I'm in the best shape I've been in since I was a rookie," said the 49ers linebacker who is one of 17 players to make six consecutive Pro Bowls to begin a career. "Mentally, I feel like I'm in a place I've never been before."

Willis was one of 31 players on the roster to attend every practice and workout this offseason. He also spoke to the entire 90-man roster at the conclusion of the veteran minicamp.

In those sessions, Willis leaned on his understanding of offensive alignments and tendencies to play faster and anticipate plays before they even happened.

"You don't have to move as fast if you're smarter, if you have the knowledge," Willis explained.