Scouting Report: What the Panthers are Saying about the 49ers

Oct 25, 2019 at 04:06 PM

The San Francisco 49ers are returning home to Levi's® Stadium to take on the 4-2 Carolina Panthers. Before the Week 8 matchup, catch up on what the Panthers are saying about Sunday's game.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera discusses 'physical' matchup with 49ers

Rivera analyzed the 49ers defense and gave a scouting report on Jimmy Garoppolo.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Linebacker Luke Kuechly answers questions about the 49ers run game

Kuechly talked about what the Panthers defense must do to limit the 49ers running backs and discussed the challenges of Kyle Shanahan's offense.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Tight end Greg Olsen on Carolina's gameplan to convert on third downs

Olsen discussed the challenges of going up against San Francisco's defense.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Panthers defensive coordinator Eric Washington evaluates the 49ers offensive scheme

Washington broke down the 49ers offense and highlighted the talent on San Francisco's defensive line.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Stats You Need To Know

An in-depth look at the Week 8 matchup.

