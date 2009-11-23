On the Road with Rod: Green Bay Trip

Life on the road in the NFL is certainly an eye-opening experience. Different stadiums, different cities and different weather conditions are just some of the things that make it so hectic. KNBR radio host and 49ers sideline reporter Rod Brooks has been through it all, making him an expert on the subject. After each road game this season, Brooks will fill 49ers fans in on what his life on the road is really like in his "On the Road with Rod," column exclusively on 49ers.com.**All of the teams who visit Green Bay stay in Appleton, Wisconsin because there is nowhere to stay in Green Bay. It's about a thirty minute ride from the hotel to the stadium. I heard they called that city the Fox City. I don't know why though – I didn't see any foxes there.

Like all of the cities of the Midwest we have gone to, there is nothing but nice people. One thing I enjoyed was a trip to a bar that is pretty famous. It's called Cleo's and it's famous for having Christmas decorations up all year long. Now, it's not as jarring in the middle of November as it would be to walk in there in the middle of August. But there are a lot of Christmas decorations.

I did that on Friday night and on Saturday I went to Lombardi's Steakhouse for a great meal. It was special too because there was a lot of Vince Lombardi memorabilia. One thing that you notice about Green Bay once you get there is how much they love the Packers. Everything is Green and Gold.

You also see how much they love Vince Lombardi. But, I was unnerved by one thing. This is not a judgment on the people of Green Bay, but just something I found to be weird. There are a lot of things named after Vince Lombardi.

There's Lombardi Drive, Lombardi Steakhouse, and I'm sure there's an aqueduct somewhere around there named for Vince Lombardi.

Inside the concourses of Lambeau Field, there were advertisements just like you would see anywhere but with Lombardi's likeness. There were two advertisements in particular that had Lombardi in them that I noticed.

One was a Coca-Cola add where Lombardi is pictured, smiling, holding the Coca-Cola. It's an iconic photo of him, just as you would remember him, but holding a coke. The advertisement said something like Vince Lombardi likes Coca-Cola, so you should too. Then a little bit further down the concourse there was another advertisement with almost the same picture. This time there was a gas attendant standing next to Lombardi with a Citgo patch on his shirt. This add said something like, "Citgo, winners since 1962."

It clearly implied that Vince Lombardi is a winner, and you will be a winner if you use Citgo gas. It struck me as creepy. I understand hero worship. That's just a part of sports. I get that. I just thought it was weird to use his image to sell Coke and Gas.

Just think, Bill Walsh is just as revered here in the Bay Area as Lombardi is in Wisconsin. I have a hard time thinking that in some point in time, somewhere on some billboard, that Bill Walsh will be holding a can of Coke. I understand the goal of advertising and the use of personality. I just found it a bit different.

When you think of Green Bay, they really love that team, they really love its history, and they really love the people of its history and I wonder if they will ever make peace with Brett Favre. He's such an important part of Green Bay history, and just an important as Lombardi. Favre is just as important in continuing the tradition and carrying it on from Lombardi.

If you ever get a chance to go to Lambeau, then go.