On the Clock: QB Josh Freeman

On what makes himthe best quarterback in the draft:

"A number of things. Mark (Sanchez) and Matt (Stafford) are both great quarterbacks and the rest of them all had great careers, but I feel I bring the complete package in terms of arm strength, leadership and the ability to extend the play and make something happen and overall presence on the field.''

On what he has to do to elevate draft status:

"As far as the on-field stuff, it's already set in stone – what's on tape is on tape. I just need to be myself in these interviews and go out and throw the ball and let people get an understanding of who Josh Freeman is.''

On his size:

"I think they like the size and that I'm a big quarterback but also that I have some mobility to my game and athleticism. A lot of people assume that a 6-6 guy is going to be a big ol' lumbering-type guy, but I have a lot of athletic ability and ability to throw the ball.''

Freeman is mostly known for being a big-armed quarterback, who's able to escape from the pocket and keep plays alive. At the combine, he ran a 4.94, 40-yard dash, and recorded a 33 and-a-half inch vertical jump. He led all quarterbacks with a 9-foot, 11-inch broad jump.

"I prefer to sit in the pocket and deliver the ball on time, but it's always something I've got in my back pocket in case things break down," Freeman said of his athleticism.

Without the same fanfare as Stafford or Sanchez, Freeman made the most of his opportunities at the combine, so teams could to get to know him on a much more personal level. Since juniors aren't followed by NFL scouts until they've declared for the draft, Freeman came to Indianapolis with a distinct purpose.

"(I'm here) Not so much to get my name out there, but to show people who I am and what I'm about." he said. "Physically, a lot of people don't know that I move as well as I do. I just want to do what I do (and) get some exposure. Teams have seen me play but they've never really seen me in person, the size factor and a lot of stuff.''

Prior to the combine, Freeman told reporters he wasn't sure he'd throw at all, but ultimately he had a change of heart.

"I've got nothing to hide," he said. "I'm really confident in my physical abilities, whether that's running or throwing. I'll measure up very well against everybody else.''

Asked which quarterbacks he's most like in the NFL, Freeman said, "I'd say, first and foremost, (I'm like) Ben Roethlisberger for the size and ability to move around the pocket and extend the play. And also Donovan McNabb, just the way he harnesses his athletic ability and is still able to sit in the pocket and be a pocket passer."

According to Freeman, there's a long list of potential homes for his services and he's talked to "virtually everyone."

Most experts predict Freeman to be a first-round draft pick. But no matter what the Mel Kipers of the world are saying, Freeman isn't going to stop working to get better. Despite playing in one bowl game in his three-year career at Kansas State, Freeman learned a lot from his experience in college.

"Your game is never where you want it to be," Freeman said. "I've worked really hard the past year on footwork and being able to play within the system at all times. There were certain times where your team would fall behind and you'd want to make a play and you would feel – I wouldn't say desperation – but the need to make a play and make something happen. Rather than doing that and possibly making a negative play, (now I'll) just sit back and run the offense.''