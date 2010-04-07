On the Clock: DT Ndamukong Suh

Although Suh and McCoy's relationship has grown leading up to the draft, the former Cornhusker still wants to hear his named called first.

"I'd be happy for him. But I'd definitely be disappointed with myself not getting (picked first)," Suh explained. "I'm a competitor. I want to be No. 1. So that's what I'm going to strive for."

Suh was almost No. 1, as in college football's Heisman Trophy winner, but finished fourth in the vote. Still, the 6-4, 307-pound lineman earned quite a reputation after he totaled 85 tackles (24-for-loss), 12 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery in 2009.

"It wasn't a focus of mine. I really didn't think of it much. But when it came along, embraced it and really just took joy to it," Suh said of being named a Heisman finalist. "But it wasn't my main focus. My focus at Nebraska was to help my team win, and I think I helped them a fair amount, but not enough because we weren't 14-0."

The Cornhuskers finished the year 10-4 and closed things out in style with a 33-0 dominating win over the Arizona Wildcats in the Holiday Bowl. It was just a lasting highlight of the season for Suh, more important to him than the Big-12 Championship game, when he almost single-handedly foiled Texas' chances for a BCS Championship.

Despite coming up short against the Longhorns, Suh recorded 12 tackles, (seven-for-loss) and 4.5 sacks on Texas quarterback Colt McCoy. Somehow, it wasn't a school record, but it certainly put Suh on the map for all fans outside of Nebraska to see.

In Suh's own estimation, the Arizona game will stick with him much longer than his game against the Longhorns.

"I had so many tackles and so many sacks that Texas game, but then I turned around at the bowl game I had three tackles and one for loss, and we killed that team, 33-0. Which would I prefer? 33-0, of course, because we're winning," Suh said. "That's what I look at. That's how I judge my game, how well I did. I did everything I was supposed to do in that game, and we won, 33-0. Our offense did their part. Our defense did their part. Our special teams did their part."

It's with that attitude Suh plans to endear himself to a new city with new fans who can learn all about him.