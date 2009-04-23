On the Clock: CB Malcom Jenkins

"If you look at my film, I might not look as fast as some other guys," he admitted. "Wherever that came from, it's definitely snow-balled. I have no control over where it's come from. I can only control what I do and how I perform."

Because the cornerback position at the NFL level demands top-flight speed in order to run stride-for-stride with the elite athletes at the wide receiver position, Jenkins knows that an improved 40 time will only help solidify his draft status.

He also knows his playmaking ability as a Buckeye over the course of his career counts for something too.

"It's funny to me because you play and you have four years of film on you, and you're playing corner and you think you're doing well and none of that means anything," he said. "Everybody has something to prove."

Jenkins stands out more than other cornerbacks because of his physical style of play. Unafraid to make tackles against opposing running backs or jam wide receivers at the line of scrimmage, Jenkins knows he brings a lot to the table.

"I do what every other corner [does]," he said. "If you put on a film of a guy that's 5-10,

185 [pounds], I'm doing the same things that they're doing – at my size. In the league you've got receivers that are bigger and more physical, and that's what you need, a guy that can do it all. With my size and speed, it's something rare that you don't find a lot around the nation."

No matter which team ends up acquiring Jenkins' services, the talented cornerback will do whatever it takes to win ball games.